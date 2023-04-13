Home Entertainment Four polling places changed for Sunday’s elections in Neuquén
The electoral justice reported this Thursday that there were four changes of polling places for the elections this Sunday in Neuquén. They are in San Martin de los Andes, Plottier, Zapala and Las Coloradas.

He Sunday April 16 Neuquén will have general elections. They will vote for governor, lieutenant governor, deputies, mayors and school counselors. Voting is mandatory for all persons between the ages of 18 and 75 residing in Neuquén and is optional for those between the ages of 16 and 17 or over 75 years of age.

From the Provincial Electoral Court they indicated which sectors should pay special attention since there were modifications at polling places.

In plotter who voted in the school 351 they will vote now in the special school 13, in street Pilcomayo 1191.

San martin de los andes For his part, he changed the Chango Soria gym for the Fasta University gym, so the vote will be on Route 40 km 2117.

As to lights upthe modification is carried out in the town of Black Bard. Those who voted at school 215 will vote at the Community Hall of the Gramajo community.

Finally, in Las Coloradas the change was made in the town of Media Luna. School 250 was going to be one of the polling places but it was modified and now It will be held in the Mapuche Rams Community Community.

