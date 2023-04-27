four towns in Neuquén voted for a category that did not exist

The electors of four places in the interior of the province of Neuquén found an atypical electoral offer when they went to vote on April 16, among them Ranquilon, the town of 14 residents that RÍO NEGRO visited in the run-up to the elections. The single electronic ticket screen offered these localities the option of elect their representatives in the municipal categories, despite the fact that it was not up to them.

Is about Down the Molles (Catan Lil), Codihue (Picunches), Ranquilon (Ñorquín) and the table out of radius of Piedra del Águila (Colón Cura).

The definitive agreement that the Electoral Board released yesterday indicated that the company that supplied the machines, MSA, reported that the four “had the option of electing municipal positions, which was not appropriate.” This is because none have the category of municipality and their voters can only opt for provincial offices as governor, vice and deputies.

The report indicates that tables 1147, 1398, 1353 and 1467 received on election day “the first DVD recorded at the burning hearing dated 4/12/2023 and not the one corresponding to the supplementary DVD burning hearing dated 4/13/2023″. This implied that they were charged with an electoral offer that was not the correct one.

The agreement clarified that, on the occasion of the final scrutiny, it was resolved to scrutinize the four tables, “but not taking into account the impressions of municipal categories.”

The residents of Ranquilon had to move to El Huecú to vote. Photo: Florence Jump.

And who did they vote for?

The table 1147 of Los Molles Descent was located in the School 81 of Villa Puente Picún Leufú and had a register of 39 voters. According to the definitive scrutiny, 24 people went to vote. The winner at that table was the elected Rolando Figueroa (14)Second was Marcos Koopmann from the MPN (8) and third was Ramón Rioseco from the Frente de Todos (1). There was a blank vote.

In the municipal category they had been given the option to vote for president of the development commission of Villa Puente Picún Leufú, where Ramón Cuevas (MPN) was elected.

In Codihuetable 1398 was located in CPEM 5 of Las Lajas, the closest municipality. It had a list of 24 voters, but 14 voted. In this place Koopmann won (9) while Figueroa was left with second place (4). There was a blank vote.

There, due to the same mistake, they were given the option to vote for the mayor and councilors of Las Lajas, which resulted in Pablo Cortez (MPN).

The 14 voters of Ranquilonthe place with the lowest standard in the entire province located in the department of Ñorquín, had to move to the municipal gym of El Huecú for vote. Eight did it and divided them up Koopmann (5) and Figueroa (3).

The residents of this rural area were offered the category of mayor and councilors of El Huecú, but it did not correspond to them.

At the table 1467 out of radius of Piedra del Águila only three of the 19 qualified people voted. Was a tie between three applicantsPablo Cervi from Juntos por el Cambio received one vote, one from Rioseco from the Frente de Todos and one from Koopmann from the MPN.

