Original title: Fox Factory · People in the Game | Yao Chen said that lines are the most important weapon of an actor, and it is boring to play a role similar to himself

Sohu Entertainment Zhuangao (Wei Jie / Wen Ma Sen / Tu Yuanji & Meng Sha / Video) Recently, “Rock and Roll”, directed by Li Jun and Jing Lipeng, starring Yao Chen, Chang Yuan and Zhuang Dafei, is currently on the air . In the play, Yao Chen plays Peng Lai, the lead singer of a rock band. After failing in her music career, she wandered abroad alone for several years. After receiving the notice of her ex-husband’s death, she chose to return to China to spend time with her daughter, Bai Tian (Zhuang Dafei), whom she hadn’t seen for many years. Living under the roof.

Peng Lai is an alcoholic and fights, an unconventional mother, and a role type that Yao Chen has never tried. But at the same time, Yao Chen also thinks that this is the most down-to-earth role she has ever played. “Because successful people are always in the minority. I want to tell the story of such a person, just to tell the story of a loser.”

Yao Chen has his own thoughts on the shaping and selection of roles. She admits that she never plays a show, and admits that her output is not high, so she pays full attention to every choice she makes and cherishes it very much. She rarely looks for similarities between herself and the character. It is precisely the unknownness of the character that makes Yao Chen very excited as a creator.

Yao Chen also mentioned the importance of the actor’s original lines. “Maybe because I am more academic, in my cognition, the shape of the sound stage is a basic skill for an actor. If you look at the voice and the lines, they are still placed in front of the performance, which means the importance of the two. “

While showing professionalism, she doesn’t mind laughing in front of the camera, being honest and honest. When it comes to the behind-the-scenes interaction with Zhuang Dafei, she will joke that “closeness is disrespectful”, and she will be happy because the makeup she designed is praised, and she will also share the behind-the-scenes story of her first exposure to drag videos.

Yao Chen: “Rock and Roll” is the saddest and most exciting drama I have ever acted in. Because my personality is a very sad person. She was so lost, but she still burned the fire of her ideal and did not give up.

Yao Chen: At that time, I was ignorant. I think Pen Lai is indeed the freest character I have ever played, and I have never seen such a person before.

“This woman is absolutely crazy.” I was in a trance. I thought that when I was filming, I was crazy, a person who was driven crazy. In fact, it was very enjoyable when filming that scene, when that scene was very, very relaxing.

Sohu Entertainment: As the lead singer of a rock band in “Rock and Roll”, will there be some peculiar places in the dress?

Yao Chen: We were with the director in the early stage of modeling, and then I also invited Lucia (Liu Lu), a stylist that I have worked with all the time, and we discussed a lot about the modeling of this character.

They went to Vintage Point to find a lot of this kind of clothes with retro elements. Although they are old clothes, they are not cheap, so we really spent every penny on the production of this drama.

It’s true that we don’t have that much budget for this modeling fee, so I am willing to pay for it and subsidize half of it, and then hope to achieve the most ideal shape of a character. That turned out to be worth the money.

I think good modeling will help you shape characters. It will make you start to build your first belief, your first sense of belief in this character after you put it on.

If the other roles like Su Mingyu I played in the past had a feeling of going up, very neat, then Peng Lai was the exact opposite of them. That is, I think the modeling really helped me at the time, and it played a big role in shaping this character.

Sohu Entertainment: That makeup, did you participate in helping Zhuang Dafei do it?

Yao Chen: Yes, I will definitely participate in helping her transform.

She finally fell into my hands, revenge for revenge, revenge for grievances, and then gave her a very retro heavy makeup.

Sohu Entertainment: Actually, it’s okay to watch it for a long time, but you can accept it after watching it for two minutes.

Yao Chen: Look at it, it still shows that my transformation is still very good.

We filmed together for more than two months, just like I said just now that we trust each other very much, and then we also have a certain understanding, and she will no longer think that I am a horrible person. It’s disrespectful to get close, and if you get too close, you see, you start to lose respect for me.

I like this girl very much, because I think she is very cute, because she is not sophisticated, she is not pretentious, she is very precious in my opinion. She was also stunned, but she is not a really ignorant child. She is actually a very sensitive girl, and this sensitivity will actually help her to become a good actress in the future.

Sohu Entertainment: (This time, the cross-dressing video), how many times did you shoot?

Yao Chen: I didn’t shoot for a long time, but I did prepare for a while. In fact, I thought that the drag video should be more fun in reverse, but they said that it seems that it has a fixed mode, I think the reverse may be more fun in my opinion.

Sohu Entertainment: Can you make another version?

Yao Chen: Wait for my next drama, now there are so many things to do in the last drama.

But I actually experienced this kind of joy during the preparation process, and I can understand why these children like to play. Like I asked John Duffy today, I said what are you doing today? She said it’s fine, stay home. I said what are you doing at home? Change clothes to play, change clothes to play.

I can understand, I think we were like this when we were kids. When my parents are not at home, I drag my mother’s clothes and beautiful skirts out and wear them again, put on her lipstick, and then put on her jewelry, and look in the mirror, lamenting and complaining.

At that time, I liked to watch “Legend of the White Snake” or something, and there was a chopstick in my head. The joy of playing with myself, I think, is actually like the joy of playing this kind of drag video.

Sohu Entertainment: Compared with previous roles like Su Mingyu, do you feel that Peng Lai’s image may be less down-to-earth?

Yao Chen: Actually, this is the most down-to-earth role I’ve ever played. In fact, it is precisely that Su Mingyu is compared with Peng Lai, she may not be as down-to-earth as Peng Lai.

For example, a woman like Su Mingyu may be a successful woman in terms of social standards. Although she also has many difficulties and troubles, she is still a woman based on social and social standards. successful women.

Then I hope to sink further, go further, I want to see more people, so I chose a role like Peng Lai, I am also very happy that I met such a role, because the successful People are always in the minority. I want to tell the story of someone like that, I just want to tell the story of a loser.

(Peng Lai) Living very embarrassed, very poor, and making a mess of his own life. She always seems to have no chance to make her life better. You don’t even know what her future will be like. I think these things in her deeply attract me, that is, I really want to go into her and get to know her, Then I really wanted to see what her inner world was like, so she seemed very, very down-to-earth to me.

Sohu Entertainment: Comedy, reality, structural love, mother-daughter relationship, I have tried many types of themes, how did you choose the script or the role?

Yao Chen: I don’t have much output, that’s what it is. The output is not much, so I will cherish every choice I make, and I will do it whole-heartedly, that is, I have never done a show, that is, every time I make a choice, I hope to concentrate on it. Well, I probably really can’t do that kind of distraction.

Every role, these roles will lead me to grow, and then it will also make me know myself better, so I have never made a choice because of the type of the play, I don’t care about the type, I care about the person. Is this person’s writing interesting? Is this person I want to approach her? This is a criterion by which I may choose a play.

Sohu Entertainment: Would you choose a character that is somewhat similar to yourself?

Yao Chen: I rarely find this kind of similarity. It is precisely because she is not similar that I want to play her. What does it mean to be similar?

Then I’m also afraid that when some people come to me, they will say that I will follow the role you wrote. As soon as I hear this statement, I will think in my heart, I don’t even know myself, how can you say that you have written this character as I wrote, and why do you know me. Precisely because she has a distance from me, this distance, this unknown, it excites me as a creator, and I want to play her.

Sohu Entertainment: I said before that screenwriters are like “infrastructure”, and directors and actors are responsible for “decoration”, so what part of the whole mechanism is the lines?

Yao Chen: Maybe because I am more academic, in my understanding, the sound stage is a basic skill of an actor.

If you look at the voice and the lines, they are still placed in front of the performance, which means the importance of the two, the importance of the lines, the lines are the weapon of an actor, and it is very, very important for you to shape the character. If a knight, his most important weapon is the sword, the actor is playing the lines, right?

But the lines are the first, the first tool to convey the emotion, and of course it is important. And different characters will have different lines. I like to see that kind of script, that is, each character really speaks his own lines in his own personality, not all characters speak the same style ‘s lines. So the lines are, really, really important.

Sohu Entertainment: Do the textures, storytelling, and performances of the actors need to be unified in the later stage?

Yao Chen: In fact, creating it is a crystallization of collective wisdom, that is, every type of work is very important. All these technical skills are combined together, and the final product can be called a work, and it can be packaged and marketed, and then pushed to the audience to see.

Every link is important in my opinion, and it cannot be broken. Often a good work, it must be strong in every department.

Because of the filter, it seems that we will not use the filter in the later stage. Generally, we call it color grading. It has a systematic color grading and post-grading color grading, which is a job that the photographer will complete.