To welcome the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, the Japanese street brand #FR2, which uses the rabbit as its creative symbol, has joined hands with the Japanese sneaker brand atmos and the designer brand Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO to release a joint product series, including a joint shoe model equipped with a dissolved deformation OG Sole ” Wayne Low Leathers” and a long-sleeve crewneck.

The entire cooperation series focuses on black and white tones. The sneakers are made of patent leather, suede, and smooth leather stitching. The appearance is reminiscent of the Nike Dunk series, but the color block design of the left and right feet also faithfully restores the essence of the #FR2 brand’s bad taste; in addition, the front of the top also adds “Smoking Kills” elements, and “Maison MIHARA RABBITS” on the back “, and even wrote “Did you know? Smoking is good for the environment because it kills human beings.”, showing an alternative style of black humor.

The atmos x #FR2 x Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO joint series will be available at atmos and #FR2 online and physical stores on December 31. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.