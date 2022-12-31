Home Entertainment #FR2 x atmos x Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO three-party joint series officially debut
Entertainment

#FR2 x atmos x Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO three-party joint series officially debut

by admin
#FR2 x atmos x Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO three-party joint series officially debut

To welcome the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, the Japanese street brand #FR2, which uses the rabbit as its creative symbol, has joined hands with the Japanese sneaker brand atmos and the designer brand Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO to release a joint product series, including a joint shoe model equipped with a dissolved deformation OG Sole ” Wayne Low Leathers” and a long-sleeve crewneck.

The entire cooperation series focuses on black and white tones. The sneakers are made of patent leather, suede, and smooth leather stitching. The appearance is reminiscent of the Nike Dunk series, but the color block design of the left and right feet also faithfully restores the essence of the #FR2 brand’s bad taste; in addition, the front of the top also adds “Smoking Kills” elements, and “Maison MIHARA RABBITS” on the back “, and even wrote “Did you know? Smoking is good for the environment because it kills human beings.”, showing an alternative style of black humor.

The atmos x #FR2 x Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO joint series will be available at atmos and #FR2 online and physical stores on December 31. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Bridge's third-grade top-stream variety show has soared in popularity

You may also like

To make up for the regrets in the...

The 2022 Bilibili New Year’s Eve Party Revisits...

Jay Chou’s meta space exclusively settled in Kuaishou,...

The time is right for the bright moon...

Chen Hao revealed that he was applauded because...

Self-disclosure because of his wife’s diagnosis, Chen Hao’s...

That Graduate Duet that seduced America

Self-disclosure because of his wife’s diagnosis, Chen Hao’s...

Xu Tongjun, the teacher of famous directors such...

The TV series “The Wind Rises” is scheduled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy