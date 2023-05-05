Home » Fragment Design x Converse Weapon New Joint Shoes Released
by admin
Converse joins hands with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s brand Fragment Design to launch a new Weapon joint shoe. Debuting on the basketball court in 1986, the Converse Weapon model quickly established a strong connection with teams, the game and people who love basketball culture.

Hiroshi Fujiwara said: “When I first chose the shoes to cooperate with Converse, Weapon immediately came to my mind. It is a pair of Converse classics that I used to wear in my childhood. I have imagined stitching with different color blocks , but finally retained the current design, hoping to pay tribute to this pair of classic shoes through a simple design language.”

The whole shoe design retains the iconic modern minimalist style of Fragment Design and the original shape of Weapon, which is reinterpreted in classic royal blue and pure black colors. It features a full leather upper with a tonal Y-bar, padded collar, padded star and arrow logo and toe overlays. The signature Lightning logo is embossed on the heel side, while the leather tongue features the original Converse Weapon label and a French terry lining.

The series also includes clothing products such as terry fabric hoodies and loose-fitting knitted T-Shirts. It is centered on simplicity, with bold tailoring, minimalist brushstrokes and details, further paying tribute to Converse’s basketball culture. It restores Hiroshi Fujiwara’s consistent pursuit of details and low-key style, bringing more inspirations to the public.

