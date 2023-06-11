fragmented politics

The electoral dynamics, which will have a milestone on June 14 with the closure of the registration of parties and alliances that will participate in the next presidential election, has put the main pro-government and opposition coalitions under maximum stress, increasing the risk of political fragmentation that negatively affects the democratic system as a whole.

In the Frente de Todos, the minister-candidate Sergio Massa put on the table the rupture of the alliance and his possible departure from the Government if there is no “consensus” of a single candidacy for the PASO, at the insistence of the sector led by the president Alberto Fernández to go internal with various candidates. In another sector, the insistence of the Buenos Aires head of government and presidential candidate Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to incorporate at the last minute the Cordovan governor and “Peronist not K” Juan Schiaretti made JxC creak and reinforced the image of “wild internalism” of the main group opposition.

Although most analysts believe that everything will remain in feints, As never before, the two great coalitions that have dominated Argentine politics in the last decade are showing signs of exhaustion. Two trends have coexisted for some time: the worsening of the economic crisis fueled by inflationary acceleration and a tendency of leaders to focus more on a permanent electoral political campaign than in the daily management of problems that affect citizens. Congress has been almost paralyzed for months and Justice has been transformed into yet another field of political battle.

Two Peruvian political scientists, Rodrigo Barrenechea and Alberto Vergara, published an interesting essay in May (“The democratic emptying in Peru… and beyond”) on the effects of the excessive political fragmentation that affects their country, but which has projections to the rest of the world. Latin America. There they point out that the “democratic emptying” of a country It can come not only from an excessive concentration of political power in a State power or person, but also from its flip side, the dilution of power in multiple actors with mutual blocking capacity, which lead to paralysis due to deficit representation.

Barrenecha and Vergara describe three processes of this “democratic emptying”: the fragmentation and circulation of power (the forces come to power with increasingly smaller percentages of their own votes and there are strong changes in the political sign between one electoral turn and another); political amateurism (more and more leaders reach positions of high responsibility without previous experience, which leads to improvised or clumsy decisions) and the absence of meaningful links between those in power and society (The parties are instrumental and less deeply rooted in the citizenship, be it programmatic, personal or even clientelistic and they do not render accounts to their followers or affiliates).

The authors describe that this process, which has its extreme case in Peru, has features in common with others in Ecuador, Colombia, Chile and several Central American countries.

In Argentina, the outbreak of 2001 and the crisis of representation and multiplication of parties that followed it until 2003 seemed to have been averted with the formation of coalitions, two stable blocs that have alternated in power. However, both have seen their support eroded by successive failures to reverse the bad economic situation and its negative social consequences.

So these elections could configure a panorama of “thirds” or even “fourths” or “fifths” if there are new landslides in the main groups.

Political fragmentation not only complicates elections, by diluting and confusing the political options for citizens, but rather commits future government efforts, complicating the necessary consensus to overcome the current critical economic and social situation. Exacerbated internalism and polarization only promote a hollowing out of political representation that would have negative consequences for our democracy.



