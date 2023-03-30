Home Entertainment “Fran” Cerúndolo goes in search of the semifinals in the Miami Masters 1000
Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerúndolo will face Russian Karen Khachanov this Thursday for the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000, a tournament that is played in parallel between the ATP and WTA on a cement surface and will distribute prizes of $10,155,105.

Cerúndolo, ranked 31st in the ATP world ranking, will play not before 4:00 p.m. (Argentina time) against the Russian Khachanov (16), a rival he faced only once and lost, last year in the second round of the Canadian Masters 1000 by a tight 7/6, 5/7 and 6/3.

The quarterfinal day of the Miami Masters will be broadcast on ESPN 3 and Star +.

In the event of winning, the 24-year-old Argentine tennis player will play one of the semifinals of the tournament against the Russian Daniil Medvedev (5) or the American Christopher Eubanks (119), who will open at 2:00 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami .

Cerúndolo, who defends in Miami the points he scored last year when he advanced to the semifinals, puts in a great performance and strung together three straight wins against the American Aleksandar Kovacevic (102) by 6/4 and 6/4, the “top ten”. Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (6) by 6/2 and 7/5 and Italian Lorenzo Sonego (59) by 3/6, 6/3 and 6/2.

The top favorite of the men’s draw is the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (1), who successively beat the Argentine Facundo Bagnis (100) by 6/0 and 6/2, the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (76) by 6/0 and 7/6, and the American Tommy Paul (19) for 6/4 and 6/4.

Alcaraz, who defends the title he won in 2022, will play not before 8:00 p.m. against the American Taylor Fritz (10) in a quarterfinal match that should have been played this Wednesday but the rain prevented it.

In case of advancing to the semifinals, the 19-year-old Spaniard will meet the Italian Jannik Sinner (11), who beat the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (54) by a comfortable 6/3 and 6/1.

In the ladies’ draw, without the Polish Iga Swiatek (1), the current champion who withdrew from the tournament due to injury, the candidates for the title is the Kazakh Yelena Rybakina (7), champion in the previous Masters 1000 played in Indian Wells.

Rybakina will play no earlier than 9:30 p.m. against the American Jessica Pegula (3).

