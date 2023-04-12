Home Entertainment France finances works for hiking in Villa La Angostura and Traful
Entertainment

France finances works for hiking in Villa La Angostura and Traful

by admin
France finances works for hiking in Villa La Angostura and Traful

The province of Neuquén and the French government agreed to cooperate to develop hiking in Villa la Angostura and Villa Traful, for which the Gallic country will invest 150 thousand euros.

It will be through the project presented in a call made by the French government with turnkey projects and will begin with its implementation stage from June of the current year.

It was designed by teams from the Ministry of Provincial tourism, COPADE, municipalities of Villa La Angostura and Traful, National Parks, Andean clubs of both towns and local references, in collaboration with the French embassy in our countrytechnicians and references from the Chamonix Mountain Club and the Argentine Chancellery.

In February arrived in the province of Neuquén a French technical delegation that allowed the work in situ. Serge Koenig, mountaineer and mountain guide in charge of the International Development area at the Chamonix National Mountain School (ENSM); Christian Pichoud, mayor of the commune Le Bourg d’Oisans; and Gwenn Prevot, Project Manager for Latin America at Tétrakys, a non-governmental organization specializing in mountain tourism.

The visit of the technical mission allowed to walk paths and interact with the community.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Sergio Massa launches the agricultural dollar today, in the midst of the drought and the fall of reserves in the Central Bank

You may also like

In the midst of the clashes over the...

What’s so alluring about a Mercedes-Benz W116 from...

Suzuki Ϊף 70 ٰ澭 Omnichord

Tucumán: a candidate for mayor promises residents “a...

Bonus: Witch Pig releases Guillotine, a free audio...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Hélas officially released the 2023 spring collection |...

With the classic against San Lorenzo, the Jorge...

Euterpe cooperates with Hollywood Stars Collective to launch...

Chimhaeres, a new European pole for the high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy