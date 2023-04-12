The province of Neuquén and the French government agreed to cooperate to develop hiking in Villa la Angostura and Villa Traful, for which the Gallic country will invest 150 thousand euros.

It will be through the project presented in a call made by the French government with turnkey projects and will begin with its implementation stage from June of the current year.

It was designed by teams from the Ministry of Provincial tourism, COPADE, municipalities of Villa La Angostura and Traful, National Parks, Andean clubs of both towns and local references, in collaboration with the French embassy in our countrytechnicians and references from the Chamonix Mountain Club and the Argentine Chancellery.

In February arrived in the province of Neuquén a French technical delegation that allowed the work in situ. Serge Koenig, mountaineer and mountain guide in charge of the International Development area at the Chamonix National Mountain School (ENSM); Christian Pichoud, mayor of the commune Le Bourg d’Oisans; and Gwenn Prevot, Project Manager for Latin America at Tétrakys, a non-governmental organization specializing in mountain tourism.

The visit of the technical mission allowed to walk paths and interact with the community.



