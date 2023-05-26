Home » France hits 2 home runs and Mariners beat inoperative Athletics 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France homered twice in his return to the lineup, Logan Gilbert pitched eight effective innings and the Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Thursday with a 2-0 win. 3-2.

Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez managed a walk from reliever Garrett Acton in the eighth inning, to bring in the difference run.

Oakland suffered its eighth straight loss and completed an 0-7 road trip that began in Houston. The season’s 10-42 record matches that of the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst through 52 games since 1901.

The A’s’ projected .192 mark at the end of the season would leave them at 31-131, making this by far the worst team in the majors since 1900.

Oakland has been swept in seven series this season.

Gilbert (3-2) allowed just three hits, including Seth Brown’s two-run homer in the first inning. Paul Sewald dished out a pair of strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning for his 11th save in as many chances.

For the Athletics, the Dominican Esteury Ruiz 4-0.

For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 4-2, Hernández 3-1. The Venezuelan Suárez 2-0 with an RBI. The Panamanian José Caballero 1-0.

