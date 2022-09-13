The single-volume books of Japanese comics are basically a relatively fixed number of pages. For example, “One Piece” and “Naruto”, which have a long serialization time, will be released after reaching the standard. If the single books that have been released by “One Piece” are aggregated, what will be the effect?

The French JBE Publishing House and artist Ilan Manouach jointly launched such a single book of “One Piece”. The thickness is really amazing, and it makes people sigh that “One Piece” has really accompanied the growth of many people. A simple bookcase grid can accommodate the thickness of books.

The French JBE Publishing House and the artist Ilan Manouach have assembled and combined the single-line comics currently issued by One Piece into a book of up to 21,540 pages, with a thickness of more than 80 cm and a weight of 17 kg, but it is the most surprising. The main thing is that the cover spread chooses to use the scene that appeared in the story before, which seems a bit intriguing.

The design concept of this book seems to be an expression of the manga “One Piece”, a symbol of the integration of the entire media industry. Of course, such a large book is actually for collection, and it is not recommended for viewing, after all, it is not easy to turn pages.

Of course, the name of the artist and the content of “One Piece” are not too expensive. The price of a book is 1900 euros (about 13341.515 yuan). Despite its high price, it attracted many buyers, and the limited edition of 50 copies sold out as soon as it was released.

However, some netizens questioned whether the thickest “One Piece” single book in history has obtained genuine authorization? Because it is obviously the original author of “One Piece” Eiichiro Oda did not appear in the introduction of the product page.