France regulates and professionalizes with a law the activity of influencers in networks

The Parliament of France passed a law granting it the status of profession to the activity of influencerswhile it will impose certain limits on it, such as the prohibition of disseminating messages about cosmetic surgery or cryptocurrencies.

With the unanimous vote in favor of the Senate, the French Parliament definitively adopted the norm and will regulate the activity of influencerssuch as the impediment of the commercial promotion of certain products and practices.

The bill had received the final endorsement of the National Assembly (Lower House) on the night of Wednesday, May 31, before going to the Senate, where it obtained the positive vote of the 342 legislators present.

Influencers: how this market that moves 16 billion dollars a year works

Influencers: what practices will be prohibited in the activity

The initiative, which came from the deputies Arthur Delaporte, from the opposition Socialist Party, and Stéphane Vojetta, from the Renaissance bloc, will give the profession a legal definition and will prevent the promotion of certain practices or products considered dangerous or fraudulent.

The bill seeks to put an end to the excesses of recent years, with influencers promoting on social networks from complex financial products – in some cases, with accusations of fraud – to cures for cancer without scientific backing.

Among what is prohibited are the cosmetic surgery and medical practices not scientifically verified, subscriptions to sports betting or products containing nicotine.

“When I grow up”: Argentines want to be influencers on the world map of the most dream jobs

In addition, there will be a serious restriction on the promotion of financial products or cryptocurrencies. The promotion of alcohol, for the moment, will not be included among the prohibitions.

What will be the sentences for influencers who violate the rule?

Those who perform in this role and do not respect the norm, must face the consequences: They may be sentenced to up to six months in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros.according to the regulations.

The law also contemplates other aspects of the activity of these internet users, such as the need for contracts for certain amounts of money for their services or the need to have a legal representative within the European Union for those who operate from outside. , reported the site DW News.

AG / ED