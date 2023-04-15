Swedish bedroom producer Francis Moon has released a new single ‘You Don’t Know It’ released on April 13th from Tone Tree Music and alexrainbird Records!

I wrote about how much I’ve liked his music for quite some time in my last single ‘The Weight Of An Ocean’, so you can look at that, but the freshness of his recent songs is wonderful. It’s getting brighter.

“’You Don’t Know It’ tells a tale of a love that feels unattainable, with the fear of confessing one’s feelings overshadowing the undeniable impact this person has on their life. It’s a poignant reminder of the bittersweet nature of love, with hopelessness and fear battling against desire and longing.”

