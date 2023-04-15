Home Entertainment Francis Moon Releases ‘You Don’t Know It’
Francis Moon Releases 'You Don't Know It'

Francis Moon Releases 'You Don't Know It'

Swedish bedroom producer Francis Moon has released a new single ‘You Don’t Know It’ released on April 13th from Tone Tree Music and alexrainbird Records!

I wrote about how much I’ve liked his music for quite some time in my last single ‘The Weight Of An Ocean’, so you can look at that, but the freshness of his recent songs is wonderful. It’s getting brighter.

“’You Don’t Know It’ tells a tale of a love that feels unattainable, with the fear of confessing one’s feelings overshadowing the undeniable impact this person has on their life. It’s a poignant reminder of the bittersweet nature of love, with hopelessness and fear battling against desire and longing.”

‘You Don’t Know It’ is a love story that feels unattainable, where the fear of confessing your feelings overshadows the undeniable impact that person has had on your life. is drawing A poignant reminder of the bittersweet nature of love, where despair and fear battle desire and longing.

