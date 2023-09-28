Francisca Lachapel Triumphs Over Pregnancy Belly Scare at Maity Interiano’s Wedding

Francisca Lachapel Overcomes Dress Fitting Scare at Maity Interiano’s Wedding

Francisca Lachapel, a well-known Dominican presenter, had a moment of panic just hours before attending her partner Maity Interiano’s wedding. The wedding took place on September 23rd in Cuernavaca, Mexico, where Francisca was among the 300 guests.

Excited to attend the wedding, Francisca had a scare while getting ready for the ceremony. Her pregnant belly had grown, and she feared that the dress she had chosen would not fit. She shared her concern with her followers, saying, “I don’t think the dress will work for me! I bought it about 8 or 7 days ago, and I didn’t think my belly was going to grow that much. Wish me luck, please.”

Despite her worries, Francisca managed to wear the dress she had chosen and stunned everyone with her appearance. Her flowery dress, featuring a leg slit, made her look beautiful. One of her followers commented, “Your dress, Francisca, is beautiful! The colors look amazing on you.” The Dominican presenter also praised the bride, Maity Interiano, saying she looked stunning in her dress, hair, and makeup.

During Maity’s wedding, numerous celebrities were seen in spectacular outfits. Aside from Francisca, attendees like Pamela Silva, Karina Banda, and Satcha Pretto looked dazzling in their chosen ensembles. Some opted for flowered dresses, while one even wore white, aside from the bride wearing the traditional color.

Overall, it was a memorable and glamorous event, filled with beautiful dresses and happy moments. Francisca’s successful dress fitting added to the joy of the occasion, ensuring she could fully enjoy her partner’s special day.

