Francisco Cerúndolo crushed Norrie and is a finalist of the ATP 250 of Lyon

Francisco Cerúndolo qualified today for his first final of the year and the third of his careerthis time in the Lyon ATP 250in France, after overwhelm the British Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-3 and 6-0.

Fran Cerúndolo, ranked 28th in the ranking ATP World Cup, beat Norrie with overwhelming tennis in one hour and 12 minutes (14), second favorite and defending champion in Lyon.

The Argentinian He had already beaten the British this year in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and had lost in the 2022 edition of Lyon, this time in the round of 16.

Cerúndolo, 24 years old, will go in search of the title this Saturday against the French Arthur Fils (112)who in the remaining semifinal beat the American Brando Nakashima (52) for a tight 7-5, 4-6 and 7-6.

Fran’s bakery is OPEN in Lyon 👏@FranCerundolo reaches his first final of the season as he defeats Norrie in clinical style 6-3 6-0!#OpenParc @OpenParcARA pic.twitter.com/wUHko90C4C — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 26, 2023

Cerúndolo will play the third final of his career after winning the title last year at the Swedish ATP in Bastad and lost the definition of the Argentina Open in 2021 against his compatriot Diego Schwartzman.

«Great level today!! Very happy with the pass to the final!! Let’s go tomorrow!!”, published “Fran” on his account on the social network Twittershortly after his victory.

Great level today!! Very happy with the pass to the final!! Let’s go tomorrow 💪 🫡 https://t.co/h9Dh0cDkiu — Francisco Cerúndolo (@FranCerundolo) May 26, 2023



