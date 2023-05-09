Francisco spoke of the pressures of Kirchnerism: “Some wanted to cut off my head”

He Pope Francisco affirmed that he received pressure during the first presidency of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner when he was cardinal and archbishop of the city of Buenos Aires and had to testify for the kidnapping of the Jesuits Orlando Yorio and Francisco Jalics during the last civic-military dictatorship.

“Some in the government wanted to cut off my head, and they brought up not so much this matter of Jalics, but rather they questioned my entire way of acting during the dictatorship. So, they called me to trial”recalled the Supreme Pontiff when asked by the Hungarian Jesuits.

In this sense, he continued: “They gave me the possibility to choose the place in which to carry out the interrogation. I chose to do it in the Episcopate. It lasted 4 hours and 10 minutes. One of the judges was very insistent on my way of behaving. I always responded With the truth”.

“But, for me, the only serious and well-founded question was that of the lawyer who belonged to the Communist Party. And thanks to that question, things were clarified. In the end, my innocence was proven,” he added.

The judicial hearing was led on November 8, 2010 by the judges of the Federal Oral Court 5 Daniel Obligado, Germán Castelli and Ricardo Farías, who summoned the then Cardinal Bergoglio in the case that investigated crimes against humanity committed at the Superior School of Mechanics of the Navy (ESMA).

In April 2010, Pope Francis spoke on the subject in an interview for the book “The Jesuit”, by journalists Francesca Ambrogetti and Sergio Rubin. There he told his version of the events that took place at that time and denied the allegations of the alleged connection with the kidnapping of the Jesuits.

“If I didn’t speak at the time, it was so as not to play into anyone’s game, not because I had something to hide,” he said at the time. “I did what I could with my age and the few relationships I had to advocate for the kidnapped people. I moved within my few possibilities and my low weight,” he argued.

In the lengthy interview in the biography, Bergoglio revealed that he met General Jorge Videla twice. The Buenos Aires archbishop also acknowledged that he saw Admiral Emilio Eduardo Massera twice. “That same night that I found out about his kidnapping, I started to move. When I said that I was with Videla twice and twice with Massera, it was because of their kidnapping.”he explained.

“I don’t want to give in to those who want to put me in a tenement. I have just stated, in all sincerity, what was my vision of the performance of those priests and the attitude I assumed after their kidnapping. Jalics, when he comes to Buenos Aires, he visits me. Once, we even concelebrated the mass. He comes to give courses with my permission. On one occasion, the Holy See offered to accept his resignation, but he resolved to continue within the Society of Jesus. I repeat: I did not throw them out of the congregation, nor did I want them to remain unprotected, ”he said in the book report.

