Frank Miller, the lord of noir comics in Italy

Frank Miller as Quentin Tarantino. Like the director last April 7th, the great American cartoonist will also do a copy signing at the Mondadori in Piazza Duomo in Milan, Sunday November 5th at 5pm.

He will sign the 25th anniversary edition (the first was 1998) of ‹‹300›› published by his new Italian publisher, Star Comics. Miller will arrive in Milan from Lucca Comics, where on Thursday 2 November he received the prestigious Yellow Kid (award which derives its name from what is conventionally considered the first serial comics character) as Master of Comics: his self-portrait, presented in preview , will be exhibited at the Uffizi in the gallery of self-portraits of some of the most important names in world comics (as indeed he is).

Unlike Tarantino, who, surprising everyone, primarily the accredited journalists, had limited himself to signing copies of his essay ‹‹Cinema Speculation››, Miller will dialogue with Davide Magaraggia and the meeting will be moderated by Gabriele Lippi.

The bond between the director and the cartoonist is quite strong: there are also Miller’s comics, primarily his Batman and his Daredevil, among the influences of the nerd Tarantino who was guest director (he directed a sequence) in ‹‹ Sin City››, 2005 film directed by Miller himself and Robert Rodriguez, based on some stories from his noir saga.

And as an Italian publisher Miller returns to the fold: it was Star Comics that made known, between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s, a good part of the first masterpieces of the cartoonist born in 1957 in Maryland and raised in Vermont.

First of all his famous Daredevil cycle, Marvel’s Lawyer Matt Murdock.

An accident left him blind, but he enhanced his other senses: thanks also to the training of the “good” ninja Stick, he fights crime in a New York, never so dark and desperate in a superhero comic. In pure noir style his conflictual relationship with Elektra (character created by Miller), his ex who has become a lethal ninja.

The texts are his, the drawings are supported by the talented Klaus Janson (who inks and finishes the pencils) and in the saga ‹‹Born Again›› (‹‹Rinascita››) they are by the exceptional David Mazzucchelli,

If now the term “graphic novel” is in common use and is often (mistakenly) used instead of “comic”, almost to ennoble the medium, the kids of the early nineties discovered it for the first time by reading the elegant ( and expensive) volume ‹‹Love and War››, written by Miller and illustrated by Bill Sienkiewicz, with the words “graphic novel” on the cover.

A particular story of Daredevil in which the relationship of his arch-enemy Kingpin, New York crime lord, with his wife Vanessa, who tries to appeal to the best part of her husband, is explored.

Sienkiewicz has a pictorial style, also mixing collages and actual photos, influenced, rather than by cartoonists, by the artists of the Vienna Secession of the early twentieth century, primarily Gustav Klimt and his pupil Egon Schiele.

Miller indulges him with syncopated lyrics, in which the often delirious internal monologue of the characters is followed.

Having moved to competitor DC Comics in 1986, he wrote and drew (partly with the collaboration of Janson) the masterpiece ‹‹The Dark Knight Returns›› (‹‹The return of the Dark Knight››), in which an old Batman returns to fight the crime in an increasingly corrupt Gotham City.

It is enormously successful, reviving the Bat-Man and prompting the production of the 1989 film directed by Tim Burton, the first modern superhero blockbuster.

In the early nineties he created the noir saga of Sin City (the first story of which was published in Italy by Star Comics) drawn in a fascinating black and white devoid of nuances which gave new life to the usual stylistic features of the genre (femme fatales, failed detectives , corrupt policemen, successful escorts and melancholic lap dancers), already partly present in his Daredevil and Batman stories but represented here without the constraints that working on serial characters (and superheroes at that) inevitably entails.

The two films from the saga (the second, without Tarantino, is from 2014) take the comics panel by panel, joke by joke, an operation never done before, but, although interesting, not fully successful, given that comics and cinema are still two different media and what works in one doesn’t always work in the other.

Miller is much loved by Italian readers and he loves Italian cartoonists very much. He is, for example, a big fan of Hugo Pratt: in ‹‹The Dark Knight Returns›› there is the Corto Maltese war zone (homage to the Venetian author’s most famous character), also mentioned in Burton’s first Batman, is enthusiastic about collaborating with Milo Manara, who will draw his own Sin City story to be released soon, and at the exhibition of the legendary Dino Battaglia (1923-1983), now at Lucca Comics we can read this praise of the master (Venetian like Pratt): ‹‹Battaglia as an artist was someone who managed to hit all cylinders, to use an American expression: it means that he could play every single note of a piano until he composed something extraordinary and perfect››.

The aforementioned ‹‹300› signed in Milan recounts the epic sacrifice of (precisely) three hundred Spartan warriors at Thermopylae.

We are in 480 BC: the Spartan king Leonidas and his three hundred men fight to the last man against the Persian king Xerxes who with tens of thousands of soldiers is preparing to invade Greece. They all die, but inflict great losses on the Persians, and their sacrifice pushes all the Greek city-states to unite against the invader. A sort of libertarian manifesto signed by an author who has always been outside of any classification.

