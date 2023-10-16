Frankfurt, the postponed prize and the instrumental controversies

The Aie, the trade association that brings together the majority of Italian publishers, takes a position on the canceled – or postponed – prize that a German association had awarded to the Palestinian writer Adania Shibli. It was supposed to be delivered on Thursday 20th during the Frankfurt Book Fair, but it won’t be like that. «Although we understand the difficulties of the situation and express all our solidarity with the people of Israel, we do not agree with this decision – now says the president of AIE Innocenzo Cipolletta -. As the Italian Publishers Association we cannot accept censorship of freedom of expression. Books and reading are always a value and as such cannot be censored in any way. This is true in any circumstance.”

A calm and problematic reaction, as the situation requires, while (compound) protests are being raised all over the world, for example by 350 writers including Colm Tóibín, Hisham Matar, Kamila Shamsie, asking for space for Palestinian authors, to listen to them and not silence them. Others reacted differently: so the Sharjah Book Authority, the United Arab Emirates body that deals with the promotion of Arab literary culture, and the Association of Turkish Publishers immediately canceled their participation in the Fair: which in this case, however, seems truly unrelated to controversy, even if director Jürgen Boos has insisted in recent days on solidarity with Israel and the need to discuss as much as possible about what is happening. The prize is in fact awarded not by Buchmesse, which hosts it, but by Litprom, a German association that has been promoting African, Arabic, South American and Asian literature for forty years: on whose website we read that the award ceremony was postponed due to the serious crisis due to the Hamas offensive, but recognition is not in question. Litprom is looking for a different context in which to celebrate it, and rejects the accusations launched by some of the press against the author, which it defines as unfounded.

The novel was the subject of strong discussions in Germany. Furthermore, it deals with a difficult topic, particularly these days: the consequences of the 1949 war,

when the neighboring states attacked Israel to suffocate its birth (after the independence obtained from the British government which controlled Palestine) but were severely defeated. The result was a mass exodus of the Arab population, refugee camps, Palestinians abandoned to themselves. In this context, “A minor detail” (also published in Italy in 2021 by La nave di Teseo) reconstructs, between historical investigation of literary invention, the dark and terrible story of a Bedouin girl raped, killed and buried in the desert by a group of Israeli soldiers. A modern-day woman in the West Bank investigates her crime, which has become an obsession for her, and she too ends up killed due to a tragic mistake.

The book had had good critical success, for example in England, where it was a finalist for the Booker Prize, but obviously in this tragic moment it becomes the occasion for contrasting readings. A critic of the “Tageszeitung”, for example, has just defined it as «a work that portrays the state of Israel as a death machine», in which «all Israelis are anonymous rapists and murderers, while the Palestinians are victims of invaders trigger-happy”, while on the contrary the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” not only defended him, but criticized the decision to postpone the award.

In the interplay of contrasts (one of the jurors resigned in protest) everything confuses him, as usual. It was no longer clear whether the decision had really been discussed, as the organizers claim, with the writer, reaching a common position or not (Adania Shibli’s literary agency flatly denies it). Are we faced with censorship or reasons, perhaps misunderstandings, of expediency? And then, how do we really help Israel if not also criticizing its mistakes? It is at least doubtful whether it is useful to “hide” a book to avoid tension; on the contrary, there is a risk of making it, perhaps by betraying it, a propaganda weapon for the enemies of the Jewish State and their instrumental controversies, which inflame social media and beyond.

In any case, it is highly probable that for better or worse all this will cause a return of interest in the author. And it is indicative that something of the kind happened, albeit on a smaller scale, also in Turin, where Sermig decided not to host the presentation, organized by the Salon, of “Dreams and Illusions of Freedom”, the memoir about his long imprisonment by Patrick Zaki, who also ended up under accusation for a tweet that did not distance himself from Hamas and which in the form in which it was written was unacceptable to many. However, the Show has found an alternative solution, and the event will still take place on the scheduled date (today, Tuesday 17th) at Hiroshima Mon Amour. It is also curious how the publisher is, also in this case, The Ship of Theseus. Lucky coincidence or particular flair – exercised among other things in unsuspecting times?

