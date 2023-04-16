FRANTIC AMBER – Signed to Fireflash Records

FRANTIC AMBER signs with Fireflash Records and announces new single “Black Widow” out April 21st, 2023.



FRANTIC AMBER is a 6-piece melodic death metal band from Stockholm, led by five incredible female musicians. They are considered to be one of the most promising and upcoming extreme metal bands from Scandinavia.

FRANTIC AMBER began the release of their EP, Wrath Of Judgment, followed by two critically acclaimed studio albums, Burning Insight and Bellatrix. Their unique sound is an intense mix of brutal riffs and delicate melodies combined with aggressive growl vocals. FRANTIC AMBER played their own headliner tours and as support for bands like SIX FEET UNDER and ENTOMBED AD They convinced at festivals like Sweden Rock and Wacken Open Air, toured in Scandinavia and all over Europe through countries like Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Colombia and Russia.

Today FRANTIC AMBER announce the signing to Fireflash Records (HOLY MOSES, MEZZROW, MYSTIC CIRCLE ao) where the band will release their upcoming works. “We are thrilled and excited to embark on this new journey and will be releasing our upcoming singles and new studio album under the direction of Markus Wosgien and his label. Thank you for believing in us and we look forward to working with you.” “I met Frantic Amber through my wonderful wife, Nicole, who is a huge fan of theirs and played their latest album, Bellatrix, on constant rotation in our home office. When their drummer Mac stepped in as Mezzrow’s session drummer, we got to know each other and felt the right chemistry and enthusiasm. I was impressed by the band’s do-it-yourself attitude and the success they’ve already achieved,” adds Markus Wosgien of Fireflash Records.

FRANTIC AMBER’s first release on Fireflash Records will be their new single “Black Widow” which will be released on April 21st.

FRANTIC AMBER was formed in Stockholm in 2008 as a project by guitarist Mary Siebecke with the intention of playing metal with female members. In the beginning it was an experiment through different genres and with clean vocals. It wasn’t until 2010, when Danish ballet dancer Elizabeth Andrews was recruited for extreme vocals and Japanese vocal and guitar teacher Mio Jäger for lead guitar and main songwriting, that FRANTIC AMBER’s sound began to take on its current form.

Their music is best described as melodic death metal with thrash, black, progressive, classic heavy metal and symphonic elements. The thundering bass forms the band’s backbone together with the technical and powerful drums, while the shredding guitars and delicate melodies together with Elizabeth’s powerful and aggressive vocals complete the soundscape.

Their first EP Wrath Of Judgment was released in 2010 and got them a chance to perform live on national TV at the prestigious P3 Guld awards. FRANTIC AMBER gained momentum and toured Europe with SIX FEET UNDER, among others. Several tours in Russia and the release of three videos for the songs “Wrath Of Judgment”, “Bleeding Sanity” and “Ghost” followed. In 2012 they won the Swedish Wacken Metal Battle and got to play a show at the big W:O:A festival.

Their debut album, Burning Insight, was eventually released worldwide in 2015 to rave reviews. Due to internal differences, a line-up change ensued, finding the perfect line-up in the extremely talented bassist Madeleine Gullberg Husberg from Swedish heavy metal band DWARF and Colombian drummer Mac Dalmanner from brutal death metal legends INSISION. With a stronger line-up than ever, they continued their journey, touring Europe and Sweden to promote the debut album. They also won an appearance at Sweden’s biggest rock festival, Sweden Rock Festival, where they beat thousands of bands.

Since then, FRANTIC AMBER have released three more videos for the songs “Burning Insight”, “Soar” and “Gráinne Mhaol” which have been viewed millions of times on YouTube. They sold out and re-released their debut album, played numerous festivals and toured Europe. They have shared the stage with bands like BEHEMOTH, EXODUS, SABATON, EXCITER, HAMMERFALL, CARACH ANGREN, DARK TRANQUILITY, UNLEASHED, TAAKE, INSOMNIUM, MYRKUR, SPORTÖOV and TARJA.

In April 2019, FRANTIC AMBER released their single “Scorched Earth” which made it onto several Spotify playlists. Another single “Joshitai” followed in May, pointing to the release of her forthcoming second full-length album “Bellatrix”, which means “warrior” in Latin. It is a concept album about warrior women who have lived and fought throughout history. It pays homage to these real life heroines and tells their story through music and words. FRANTIC AMBER started their “Bellatrix” tour in February 2020 and continue to conquer the stages of the world with their wild and powerful live show, stopping at nothing to share their passion for music with metal fans around the globe.

FRANTIC AMBER are currently working on their third studio album. The first single “Angel Maker” was released back in November 2021, followed by “Bloodbath” in May 2022. Last month, FRANTIC AMBER was nominated by IMPALA as one of three Swedish acts to be included in the global program 100 Artists to watch” were recorded.

FRANTIC AMBER – Live:

22.04.23 – SE Stockholm – Patricia

06 05.23 – CZ Litomerice – Hells Metal Party 23

23.06.23 – JP Tokyo – Shinjuku Zirco

25.06.23 – JP Tokyo – Tachikawa Babel

26.08.23 – ES Torredonjimeno Jaén – V Women’s Rock Festival

“Angel Maker” (lyric video):

“Bloodbath” (lyric video):

FRANTIC AMBER are:

Elizabeth Andrews – Gesang

Mio Jaeger – lead guitar

Milla Olsson – rhythm guitar

Isabelle Romhagen – rhythm guitar

Madeleine Gullberg Husberg – Bass

Mac Dalmanner – drums

