Fratelli Rossetti celebrates 70 years: from the bet on retail to (proud) independence

Listen to the audio version of the article

«I still remember our father’s expression when I told him, not even too shyly, that I would like to attend university, perhaps I even ventured the hypothesis of a degree in philosophy. He convinced me to give up, suggesting that I follow my dreams as an abstract thinker in my spare time. Almost certainly he was right, the passion for footwear drove our father and he is also part of me, of us.”

Diego Rossetti, together with his brothers Luca and Dario, retraces his journey in the company founded by his father Renzo in 1953 and which is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary with an event during Milan Fashion Week which starts next Tuesday. «It wasn’t easy to wait for September, it’s an important anniversary and everyone, in the family and in the company, has been clamoring for months to celebrate it publicly – they add almost in unison -. But it was right to wait for Milan fashion week, this city remains the center of our world, together with Parabiago, the small but great capital of the historic Lombardy footwear district, where our father laid the foundations for these seven decades of growth and evolution.”

Renzo Rossetti and his children have seen many changes: some explain a lot about the current fashion system and in particular the high-end segment, where the brand is rightfully positioned. «It is not easy to remain independent and over the years we have received many offers from other companies, large groups, investment funds, but the freedom that we have always had, and that our father basically taught us, is priceless – add Diego, Luca and Dario –. The first generational transition went well, we divided tasks and even when we don’t agree and argue, it’s easier to reconcile between brothers. Some of our children could make the same choice as us, if they want, and we will continue to be free, even to make mistakes, sometimes.” In reality, we don’t remember any big mistakes or missteps: like everyone else, the brand suffered from the post-September 11 global crises, the one triggered in 2008 by the collapse of Lehman Brothers and naturally from Covid.

But the pillars on which Fratelli Rossetti is based, which we could define as authentic footwear culture and sense of Italian style, have always allowed a rapid recovery. «Now we look around and think that everything we see is normal, that it has always been like this. But I, in particular, am old enough to remember when there were very few single-brand footwear stores and there was a time, not too distant, when the big fashion and luxury brands specializing in clothing dedicated very little to shoes. space. And if the footwear existed, it was always made externally”, says Diego, who was the first of the brothers to support their father in managing the company. «We were among the first to invest in direct and uncompromising retail, so to speak: in Milan until a few months ago we were in via Monte Napoleone, in New York on Madison Avenue: we opened in 1979, when the Italian brands in Manhattan were really a small group.”

The three brothers have also invested in “ante litteram digitalisation”, connecting the management systems of shops and warehouses in various countries. «Another thing we take for granted today is the pervasiveness of technology, but we, who have seen both the pre-digital world and this one, do not forget the differences – Diego, Luca and Dario Rossetti echo in chorus -. The challenge is to create a bond and best ride the digital revolution and also the changes it has brought about in communication and distribution, starting with e-commerce.”