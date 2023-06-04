Frauke Ludowig: Sexy in a bikini! She never shows herself that freely

With the currently wonderful summer weather, RTL presenter Frauke Ludowig lets her soul dangle in Cologne. She lets her fans take part in her sunbathing and presents herself more freely than ever on Instagram. This sexy photo is impressive!

With RTL presenter Frauke Ludowig all signs point to “enjoy the sun” this weekend. With the current summer temperatures, the 59-year-old was also drawn outside. Of course, the TV presenter did not leave her Instagram fans out and presented herself to her more than 354,000 subscribers more freely than ever.

Frauke Ludowig sexy in a pink bikini on Instagram

The recording that Frauke Ludowig published on Instagram on Sunday afternoon shows the “Exclusive” presenter wearing only a pink bikini on the sun lounger. The 59-year-old wears a large sun hat on her head and protects her eyes with large, dark sunglasses. In a good mood, she smiles at the camera for the selfie. “What a weekend, where are you enjoying this dream weather?” Frauke Ludowig wants to know from her fans.

“Bikini Goddess!” Frauke Ludowig delights her fans

Frauke Ludowig almost always receives positive comments for the sexy bikini snapshot. “Mega frauke.du are making me super,” this fan shows enthusiastically. “Wow you look fantastic”, also finds this Instagram fan. Another follower even named the RTL presenter “Bikini Goddess”.

Frauke Ludowig enjoys the sun in Cologne and poses in a bikini

Whether Frauke Ludowig enjoyed the sun alone or with her husband Kai Röffen remains unclear for the time being. Frauke Ludowig and her husband have been married since 2003. The couple have two daughters together. Although the presenter reports passionately about the private lives of celebrities, she keeps a low profile about her own. Private recordings with her husband and children are rather rare. The blonde usually shows up alone in private pictures. Only her daughter Nele Ludowig can now often be seen on her account, as she herself dared to step into the limelight some time ago.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

fka/news.de