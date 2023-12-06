“Freddy”: A Film about the Life and Legacy of Dominican Television Icon Freddy Beras Goico

“Freddy” Film Review: A Look at the Life of Dominican Television Personality Freddy Beras Goico

In 2010, the Dominican Republic lost one of the most influential and beloved television personalities, Mr. Freddy Beras Goico. Known for his programs like “El Gordo de la Semana”, “Con Freddy y Milagros”, and “Con Freddy y Punto”, Beras was a prominent figure in Dominican television for many years. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that a film was made to celebrate his life and legacy.

Giancarlo Beras, also known as Pulso, took on the challenge of telling his father’s story from his perspective, with the help of a script by Jose Vázquez, photography by Frankie Báez, and editing by Tabaré Blanchard. The film features two extraordinary performances by Luis José Germán and Augusto Feria, portraying Freddy in different stages of his life. However, some of the other casting choices and portrayals were less successful, leaving some audience members disappointed.

The film presents Freddy’s story through anachronous storytelling, employing a series of time jumps that feel disjointed and lacking a cohesive narrative thread. While there are glimpses of important moments from Freddy’s life, they fail to contribute to a compelling main plot. Additionally, certain character arcs and conflicts are introduced but ultimately go unresolved or underutilized.

Despite these shortcomings, the film has its strengths, including captivating cinematography by Frankie Báez and seamless editing by Tabaré Blanchard. The production successfully captures the essence of different eras, from the cars to the clothing, creating an immersive viewing experience.

In summary, “Freddy” offers a glimpse into the life of Freddy Beras Goico from his son’s perspective, but falls short in fully exploring his personal and professional life. While the film may resonate with those familiar with Freddy’s legacy, it leaves new audiences yearning for a deeper understanding of his impact and significance.