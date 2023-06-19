Free and Unrestrained Never Stop STUART WEITZMAN 2023 Early Autumn Collection Makes a Strong Debut

The global luxury footwear brand STUART WEITZMAN released a new 2023 early autumn series, leading the fashion trend with its unique and eye-catching attitude. The innovative design highlights the tribute to the classics, the unruly pace of the world is swayed by the firm pace, and the charming true self of women is blooming.

Mr. Edmundo Castillo, Global Design Director of SW, said: “The 2023 early autumn series aims to celebrate those explorers who never stop: they dare to break through, they are unstoppable, and they are in their own way. The modern pursuit of freedom runs through this season’s shoes. In the design, it can be boldly interpreted. On the premise of fully integrating the exquisite Spanish craftsmanship, comfort and functionality, the pre-fall series shoes give women the power of freedom and self-confidence.”

an adventure of discovery

Stuart Weitzman





The new MAVERICK series is coming. Its design is inspired by the scooter and motorcycle: the smooth and delicate leather and the hand-forged silver metal buckle complement each other. It is easy to grasp the brave and fearless rebellious spirit and unique fashion attitude. MAVERICK design elements are applied to a series of classic shoe silhouettes: whether it is the pointed stiletto heels or domineering boots of the STUART family representing female power, or the highly sought-after urban upstarts SOHO and BEDFORD platform series, and The sweet and cool ballet-style flat shoes that are popular nowadays, the ever-changing details show a captivating charm.

A thought about the brilliance of variations

Stuart Weitzman





In addition to the handsome and cool MAVERICK series, the early autumn series also presents bright choices for women’s daily important occasions. SW’s iconic pearl and rhinestone elements play a new dynamic variation, with refreshing and smart materials and colors, as if a gust of autumn wind stirs up visual ripples. The GOLDIE series surrounds the feet with elegant pearl decorations, elongating the legs while perfectly balancing luxury and pure girlishness. The CRYSTAL crystal series expresses the graceful beauty of women in multiple ways. Sometimes it lights up the night sky like scattered stars, and sometimes it blooms like clusters of flowers, shining brightly with the graceful dance steps under the spotlight.

A line about free shuttle

Stuart Weitzman





This season, the brand’s proud boots series inherits the avant-garde essence, ingeniously integrates the line design of modern architecture, and always maintains a confident attitude to shuttle in urban life scenes. The LUXECURVE boots use a unique curved stiletto to provide comfortable support for the feet, and the soft nappa leather has a warm gloss, interpreting the minimalist high-end texture. The smooth body of FLAREBLOCK is matched with an almond-shaped toe cap and a trapezoidal heel. The sock boots design is well wrapped to outline the lines of the feet and is suitable for various wearing styles.

A rebirth of a classic

Stuart Weitzman





The 2023 early autumn series also renews the timeless classic loafers, which have become must-haves for commuting and travel: not only has the SAINT TROPEZ modern square crystal buckle been added, but also the popular SOHO MULE Mules and chunky The SLEEK LOAFER on the heel, while shaping the proportion of the body, can also maintain the comfort of wearing, creating a capable and free elite female image.

The 2023 early autumn series has been launched in STUART WEITZMAN China‘s offline boutique stores, brand official website, official WeChat applet and Tmall official flagship store.

