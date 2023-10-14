Free Egyptian Museum? Outcry against director Greco’s proposal

«A destabilizing proposal for the other 4 thousand Italian museums». This is the clear position expressed by the States General of Italian Heritage, against the project announced by the director of the Egizio of Turin Christian Greco, to make the collection permanent free within the next five years. A medium-long term objective, which looks with interest to examples from the Anglo-Saxon world such as the British Museum and the Royal Academy.

According to the body for the valorisation of activities, assets and cultural heritage, “the Italian museum system cannot ignore the income from ticketing”. President Ivan Drogo Inglese says: «Integrative ticketing strategies have already been in use for some time in the most important Italian museums including crowdfunding, donations, merchandising and sponsorships». And he adds: «The proposal put forward is a proposal that risks being disruptive for the balance and stability of the over 4 thousand private and public Italian museums».

At the Egyptian Museum without a ticket: Christian Greco’s new challenge diego molino 12 October 2023

Currently the entrance ticket to the Egyptian Museum has prices ranging from 1 to 18 euros. According to Greco, the goal of making its permanent collection free, between now and 2028, could be achieved by making the Egizio a real research and training institution, deriving its income from this type of activity, increasing European funds intended for research, organizing workshops and courses at various levels. In short, making the Museum’s know-how available, in this case for a fee.

