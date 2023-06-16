Home » Free Kids Activities at Brunch at The Margo Hotel, During School Holidays
Entertainment

Free Kids Activities at Brunch at The Margo Hotel, During School Holidays

by admin
Free Kids Activities at Brunch at The Margo Hotel, During School Holidays

The school holidays this time are quite long, so mom is making plans to look for educational activities and fun children’s activities. Being at the forefront of the list, one of them is The Margo Hotel, because there is a special Brunch offer with various children’s activities and it’s free.
What’s on the Brunch menu? What activities can children participate in? How much is the Brunch package at De Margo restaurant, The Margo Hotel located in Depok?

Brunch Special Package with Children and Free Educational Activities During School Holidays

Starting from the second week of June, Babam already feels the school holidays, because it was quite long to start the holiday this time, Mom made an appointment with some friends for a playdate as well as Brunch at The Margo Hotel. Incidentally, this is the third time, because the location is quite close, the service is satisfactory and the menu served is complete.

dino castle by hotel the margo

Mom made an appointment at the lobby of The Margo hotel which was quite spacious, then continued to the ground floor for Brunch at De Margo Restaurant. Had a reservation and we sat in the seats that had been prepared. The children were enthusiastic to see the menus served. It’s quite special because there is Mongolian Barbeque and Hainanese Chicken which are the main menu and are also authentically recommended by the chef to try.

Being attractive to children is nothing special Popcorn, Mountain Chocolatte, Marshmallows, hotdogs, mini burgers, fish and chips and other children’s favorite menus. Besides that, mom is also quite tempted by Tutug Oncom, Soto Mie Betawi, Rujak, Mie Ayam Bakso and Wonton Soup a really refreshing day. Some of the menus you have tried are quite satisfied with the presentation and taste processing which are really delicious, the aroma and the seasoning come out covered with the sauce as well as various choices of great chili sauce.

See also  The details of the new piquetero protest in Plaza de Mayo
Hotel The Margo with a choice of various chili sauce

Other food options exist Sushi, Kimchi, Dimsum, Dumplings, salads and a wide selection of desserts which is beautiful and also very unique in appearance. Various cakes, bread, donuts, and traditional snacks such as kue acu very fully available. It really is a perfect choice for lunch or brunch with family, friends, relatives and can also be used to celebrate birthdays, farewells, social gatherings and reunions.

decoration de margo restaurant in hotel the margo

Parents also don’t need to worry that their children will get bored because there are various interesting, entertaining and fun activities for children. Ahead of and during school holidays, Hotel The Margo offers an interesting Brunch experience with various free activities for children under 13 years old, such as Cooking Class, Gardening, dan Dino Castle. No less interesting, there are also additional activities in Kids Playroom seperti Coloring, Face painting, Nail art, Reading Book, juga Movie for kids.

kids activities at the margo hotel are child friendly

Of course, with the various activities offered, children will not be bored because they will get various exciting and interesting experiences during Brunch or staying at The Margo Hotel. These interactive activity offerings ensure the kids are kept entertained and happy throughout the event. Of course mamih is very happy to welcome this special offer. Because parents can relax while enjoying the various traditional and international menus that are offered as brunch dishes, while the children follow the various choices of exciting activities that have been provided.

brunch special menu at de margo hotel the margo

Mom’s experience, because the design of the park is quite large, children can move freely and have so much energy to play and take part in exciting activities at De Margo Restaurant. During brunch, mom and friends are having ongoing activities, namely the Dino Bouncing Castle, and activities in the kids playroom.

See also  In Pettinengo the tribute to Astor Piazzolla on the Argentine notes of the Tanguedia Duo
the de margo brunch restaurant at the margo hotel

Babam is very enthusiastic, he can jump, slide safely while playing in Dino Bouncing Castle. Moreover, the colors of Dino Castle are so attractive, children can also play hide and seek inside and around the area. Isn’t it interesting, it’s really suitable for making playdates with friends, especially for gatherings, so kids can play and parents can exchange knowledge and chat in a relaxed way.

choice of child friendly hotels in the margo hotel

Free to Play Ice Skating, While Staying at The Margo Hotel

It looks like The Margo Hotel is indeed a One Stop Staycation plus with various special offers. After having lots of benefits when having brunch with the kids, The Margo Hotel also offers quite tempting packages to fill a fun vacation time.

free ice skating while staying at the margo hotel

Hotel The Margo also offers special activities for guests who book rooms through the hotel’s official website www.hotelmargo.com will be able to experience playing ice skating at Margo City Mall, which is located only a few steps from the hotel. This is the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy fun activities together and make unforgettable memories.

Falitas Hotel The Margo
The choice of rooms is wide enough for families ranging from Deluxe, Suite, to Executive with a total of 285 rooms are equipped with fitness centre, swimming poll, de margo restaurant, impool bistro, launge, meeting room, ball roomyang can be a luxury choice for a special day.

the margo hotel room type

Adjacent to Margo City Mall
According to mamih, it is very complete, presenting a special package for 2 seasons during school holidays with the theme Summer Vibes, Winter Wonder. With an interesting Brunch experience, fun activities for kids in summer but you can also play Ice Skating at Margo City Mall with a winter atmosphere. Presenting 2 seasons experience, hoping to provide families with an unforgettable stay.

See also  Would you BEE MY LOVE?——CHAUMET interprets encounter and love with a romantic honeycomb

Strategic Location Hotel The Margo
To get to the location, it’s only about 5-10 minutes from the house because the access is very easy on the main road. What about using public transportation? You can take the train with the aim of PondokChina Station and just walk, or you can use Transjakarta with the aim of the Juanda bus stop. Friendly enough for public transportation drivers because the location is on Jl. Margonda which is very easy to find.

Special Price Hotel The Margo
The price for staying at Hotel The Margo with 4 star quality plus-plus, plus various activities and a playroom for children as well as bonus ice skating tickets is indeed quite affordable because the experiences you get are so varied. You can check directly on the website starting from Rp. 800,000 only, to be able to have brunch at a price of Rp. 250,000 1 adult + 1 child, and BBQ Night at a price of Rp. 200,000 which is still quite satisfying.

BBQ Night option at the margo hotel

Yep, it’s still the start of the holidays, mom and family will be back again because the school holidays are still long, it’s quite worth it to have a vacation at The Margo Hotel with exciting offers of facilities and bonuses for children as well as the whole family. Moreover, in June there are families who have a birthday, so it is indeed suitable as a place for fun gathering with family.

Friends who are planning to have a vacation with a special package, you can make a reservation directly on the official website of The Margo hotel below, greetings are healthy everyone.

The Margo Hotel
Jl. Margonda No.358, Kemiri Muka, Beji District, Depok City, West Java 16424
Phone 021 29515888
website www.themargohotel.com
instagram @themargohotel

You may also like

Yawning Man – Long Walk Of The Navajo

Zodiac horoscope for Saturday, June 17: What to...

6 cool boat rentals on the Old Danube

2023/6/3 – New music by WHATUPRG, K-WAK, Junyah....

Gamera Games will hold an overseas game live...

Lucky Lo releases music video for ‘Peak/Valley’ |...

Chasing light and shadow, clinking glasses and waiting...

IDN App Review: News and Entertainment in One...

Wang Sulong’s 2023 Century Party Beijing Railway Station...

June Edition | Oh Glow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy