If you are looking for a nice lunch break today: look no further! To celebrate the recent takeover of SUGO Amsterdam by Joep Noordhoek, SUGO is giving away free pizzas for an hour today, from 13:00 to 14:00. This is the perfect opportunity for the famous and crispy sliced ​​pizza to taste.

Acquisition of SUGO Amsterdam by Joep Noordhoek

Joep Noordhoek is pleased to provide loyal customers and new SUGO tasters with his delicious pizzas. Because he grew up in the area himself, he sees the takeover of SUGO as coming home. He is determined to bring residents of De Pijp together at SUGO: whether you are on a date, with your family or a group of friends.

Free pizzas at SUGO Amsterdam

De beroemde Pizza by the slice

SUGO’s pizza al taglio is made from flour that is imported from Italy by SUGO itself. This flour has a high protein content, which ensures an airy and light base. In addition, the base is prepared without fat, making it a healthier option for pizza lovers. The pizzas are baked on large rectangular plates and cut into square pieces. This style of pizza is known as pizza al taglio, which means “sliced ​​pizza” in Italian.

Free pizzas at SUGO Amsterdam today between 13:00 and 14:00

Today’s free pizza giveaway is a perfect way to taste SUGO’s pizzas! If you’re in the area, be sure to stop by between 1pm and 2pm to grab a free piece.

MESSENGER Amsterdam

Ferdinand Bolstraat 107, Amsterdam de Pijp

