The feat of March 7, 1827 is remembered as a true popular victory and a founding event the identity of Carmen de Patagonesbecause the protagonists of the events were its inhabitants: common soldiers, gauchos, former freed black slaves and the women were the ones who put their bodies in defense of the fort.

The particular history and location of Patagones, a true strategic enclave, first Spanish and then the United Provinces on the north coast of Patagonia, had given its population a very particular profile.

Around 1825 it had about 800 inhabitants, who lived in a narrow market about 50 kilometers long from San Javier to the mouth of the river for about fifteen kilometers wide (the valley). For years this enclave had achieved long periods of relative peace, despite being surrounded by native populations, thanks to careful diplomacy and commercial relations with the communities. “It was not strange that Tehuelches, Pampas or Araucanians came to the village to trade, settle issues with the command of the fort or help sick people. They roamed freely in the town, but were forced to return to their tolderías to the south at nightfall. (1).

The Morenos de Patagones battalion had 104 members, out of just over 450 armed defenders that the fort had at the time of the Brazilian invasion.

Administrative fluctuations had also contributed to its settlement: in some periods the fort of Carmen de Patagones had become an alternative destination for convicts, who exchanged the prison walls for work in the south. It was also a place of “punishment” for soldiers and officials in different administrations.

Merchants and sailors of different nationalities were added to the Hispanic and Creole population. The activities of the corsairs contribute a growing number of settlers of African origin from captured slave ships, which were released upon arrival.

Thus, in the streets of Patagones at that time “homicides and deported rustlers, soldiers, corsairs, indigenous people and Africans of various ethnic groups with a thousand strange languages ​​and disturbing presences passed by.” But it had also molded in its inhabitants a character capable of withstanding daily challenges and threats.

• In the case of the Africans, privateering activity had made their number grow in a very short time. According to a study by historian Dora M. de Gorlaintroduced in less than three years in Patagones a total of 430 slaves of African origin out of a population of about 800 inhabitants, although not all of them remained in the area. Around 1928 it was estimated that the black population reached 40% of the total of Patagones. As the laws of the Assembly of the year 13 prohibited the slave trade, upon arrival they began a release process under certain conditions: serve in some establishment for 6 years as an employee, with a modest salary, food and clothing, or also joining the army for 4 years, in the case of men between 12 and 40 years of age. At the time of the Brazilian invasion there was a battalion of 104 freedmen, who participated decisively in the defense of the fort. “A curious detail is that when they arrived they were given a new name and surname: they were told you are Pedro, you are Felipe, etc. And they all had the same last name, Patria, because they became soldiers of the Patria”, comments historian Leonardo Dam.

• Withdrawal to the tapes. ORAn anecdote reveals the character of these black soldiers: in the so-called “battery combat” the first action of the Brazilian invasion (see center note), the platoon in charge of the defense fired at the ships until they ran out of ammunition, and two “brown” soldiers and an Italian corsair died. However, when the commander, whose last name is Pereyra, gave the order to withdraw, “the enraged soldiers wanted to continue resisting, and in the midst of enemy fire the officer had to start using tape to make them obey and withdraw to the fort,” says Dam.

• Women. A prominent and lesser-known role was played by women, who not only collaborated with logistics and assistance to the wounded, but also literally took up arms to defend the fort. In order not to expose them to direct combat, several of them were dressed as soldiers and stood on the wall in formation, collaborating with the charge of the artillery cannons. “This had a part of psychological action on the enemy, because it increased the number of soldiers that were seen defending the fort and freed up soldiers to do patrols in the vicinity,” says the historian. Finally, it was not necessary to enter into combat, since the Brazilian forces were defeated at Cerro de la Caballada.

