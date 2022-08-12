This season INES DE LA FRESSANGE collaboration series will launch 25 single products, withFrench style, beautiful new colors, soft texture, an elegant interpretation of women’s diverse personalities and charms, the series will be released simultaneously in Uniqlo stores, Pocket Uniqlo, and Uniqlo Tmall flagship store on September 7, 2022. (Note: Some styles are only available in some stores, the specific products and styles sold are subject to the actual sales in the store)

This season’s INES French designer collection showcases French fashion iconsInesMy signature French-chic styleAnd consistent fashion design, with timeless clothing items, fusion of high-quality comfortable fabrics, interpretation of diverse femininity.Brilliant rich colors，Skin-friendly and soft fabricwhich aims to bring everyone a new fall designer product that is both stylish and comfortable to wear.

The French goddess shirt is elegant and delicate to wear in autumn’s ever-changing fashion

This season’s shirt picksPremium silk, comfortable flannelThe high-quality fabrics, the use of stand-up collars, open collars, lapel collars, various collar types, changeable colors, easy interpretation of the ever-changing styles, bringing a light and comfortable experience.

delicate silkshirt,High-grade silk fabric, delicate and glossy; romantic rose color, high-grade color, a brilliant commuter to the meeting.

Random flannel,Seasonal flannel fabric, soft and comfortable; relaxed silhouette, gradient check, casual and versatile.

textured commuter shirt,Skin-friendly textured fabric, comfortable and breathable; with open collar, lotus leaf collar and various collar types, wear a smart commuter temperament.

Delicate Silk Shirt

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Silk Open Collar Shirt (Long Sleeve) ﻿452272

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Silk Open Collar Shirt (Long Sleeve) ﻿452272

Random flannel

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Flannel Long Shirt (Long Sleeve) ﻿ 452270

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Flannel Long Shirt (Long Sleeve) ﻿ 452270

textured commuter shirt

Women’s IDLF Cotton Pleated Shirt (Long Sleeve) ﻿ 452265

100% Cotton Lotus Leaf Neck Shirt (Long Sleeve)﻿ 456947

French colorful knitting, beautiful and colorful, enjoy the colorful life in autumn

Knitwear isInesThe Goddess’s Favorite Piecethis season adoptsWorsted Merino, Premium Cashmere, Wool Blendand other high-quality fabrics, fusionrose pinkSunshine Yellow, Warm Orange, Vibrant ContrastAnd so on, bringing a variety of knitted items, filled with warm and colorful autumn mood.

French striped sweater,Worsted Merino, soft and skin-friendly; classic French stripes, fashionable and versatile; 3D one-piece weaving, three-dimensional and beautiful.

Vibrant Contrast Knit Sweater,Soft sheep wool, artistic and vibrant color contrast, wear a French playful feel.

vintage jacquard sweater,Soft sheep wool, delicate retro jacquard, and warm orange, full of autumn vitality.

Textured cashmere sweater,The “fiber gem” cashmere fabric has excellent texture; with the vibrant sunshine color, it will look good in autumn.

colorblock pinstripe cardigan,Contrasting pinstripes are stylish and chic; 3D one-piece weave creates a graceful silhouette.

french stripe sweater

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF 3D Wool Blend Striped Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) 451718

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF 3D Wool Blend Striped Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) 451718

Vibrant Contrast Knit Sweater

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Wool Blend Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) 451716 ﻿ ﻿

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Wool Blend Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) 451716 ﻿ ﻿

vintage jacquard knitshirt

Women’s IDLF Wool Blend Jacquard Knit Cardigan (Long Sleeve)﻿ 451715

texturecashmereknittingshirt

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) ﻿451717

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) ﻿451717

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater (Long Sleeve) ﻿451717

colorblock pinstripe cardigan

Women’s IDLF 3D Wool Blend Striped Knit Cardigan (Long Sleeve)﻿ 452871

Women’s IDLF 3D Wool Blend Striped Knit Cardigan (Long Sleeve)﻿ 452871

French modern coat with a slim fit and modern elegance

INES French coat withSlim fitinterpreting urban womenElegance and Confident Charm; fusionWarm Lightweight Fabric，to buildWardrobe Evergreen Jacket。

french chicSuit,Slim fit, comfortable and capable; classic style, fashionable and sustainable; textured fabric, light and wide; striped lining, chic details.

French modern suit,The elegant lapel coat and high-waisted streamlined umbrella skirt interpret the French elegance; the autumn warm turmeric and wool blend fabrics create a rich atmosphere.

french chicSuit

﻿﻿Women's IDLF Tweed Suit﻿ 452226

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Tweed Suit﻿ 452226

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Wool and Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants 452184

﻿﻿Women’s IDLF Wool and Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants 452184

French modern suit

Women’s IDLF Double Breasted Coat﻿ 452377

Women’s IDLF Wool Blend Flared Skirt﻿452596

INES DE LA FRESSANGE 2022Autumn And Winterseries

single product selling price single product selling price coat 599 – 999 sweater 299 – 799 Trousers & Skirts 299 – 499 dress 499 – 599 shirt 199 – 699 Accessories 149 – 499

*The above are tentative prices and may change, please refer to the actual selling price.

