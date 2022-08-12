Home Entertainment French fashion and diversityFeminine glamourFrench styleBeautiful new colorsSoft textureUniqlo INES DE LA FRESSANGEFrench designer series
This season INES DE LA FRESSANGE collaboration series will launch 25 single products, withFrench style, beautiful new colors, soft texture, an elegant interpretation of women’s diverse personalities and charms, the series will be released simultaneously in Uniqlo stores, Pocket Uniqlo, and Uniqlo Tmall flagship store on September 7, 2022. (Note: Some styles are only available in some stores, the specific products and styles sold are subject to the actual sales in the store)

This season’s INES French designer collection showcases French fashion iconsInesMy signature French-chic styleAnd consistent fashion design, with timeless clothing items, fusion of high-quality comfortable fabrics, interpretation of diverse femininity.Brilliant rich colorsSkin-friendly and soft fabricwhich aims to bring everyone a new fall designer product that is both stylish and comfortable to wear.

The French goddess shirt is elegant and delicate to wear in autumn’s ever-changing fashion

This season’s shirt picksPremium silk, comfortable flannelThe high-quality fabrics, the use of stand-up collars, open collars, lapel collars, various collar types, changeable colors, easy interpretation of the ever-changing styles, bringing a light and comfortable experience.

delicate silkshirt,High-grade silk fabric, delicate and glossy; romantic rose color, high-grade color, a brilliant commuter to the meeting.

Random flannel,Seasonal flannel fabric, soft and comfortable; relaxed silhouette, gradient check, casual and versatile.

textured commuter shirt,Skin-friendly textured fabric, comfortable and breathable; with open collar, lotus leaf collar and various collar types, wear a smart commuter temperament.

Delicate Silk Shirt

Random flannel

textured commuter shirt

French colorful knitting, beautiful and colorful, enjoy the colorful life in autumn

Knitwear isInesThe Goddess’s Favorite Piecethis season adoptsWorsted Merino, Premium Cashmere, Wool Blendand other high-quality fabrics, fusionrose pinkSunshine Yellow, Warm Orange, Vibrant ContrastAnd so on, bringing a variety of knitted items, filled with warm and colorful autumn mood.

French striped sweater,Worsted Merino, soft and skin-friendly; classic French stripes, fashionable and versatile; 3D one-piece weaving, three-dimensional and beautiful.

Vibrant Contrast Knit Sweater,Soft sheep wool, artistic and vibrant color contrast, wear a French playful feel.

vintage jacquard sweater,Soft sheep wool, delicate retro jacquard, and warm orange, full of autumn vitality.

Textured cashmere sweater,The “fiber gem” cashmere fabric has excellent texture; with the vibrant sunshine color, it will look good in autumn.

colorblock pinstripe cardigan,Contrasting pinstripes are stylish and chic; 3D one-piece weave creates a graceful silhouette.

french stripe sweater

Vibrant Contrast Knit Sweater

vintage jacquard knitshirt

texturecashmereknittingshirt

colorblock pinstripe cardigan

French modern coat with a slim fit and modern elegance

INES French coat withSlim fitinterpreting urban womenElegance and Confident Charm; fusionWarm Lightweight Fabricto buildWardrobe Evergreen Jacket

french chicSuit,Slim fit, comfortable and capable; classic style, fashionable and sustainable; textured fabric, light and wide; striped lining, chic details.

French modern suit,The elegant lapel coat and high-waisted streamlined umbrella skirt interpret the French elegance; the autumn warm turmeric and wool blend fabrics create a rich atmosphere.

french chicSuit

French modern suit

INES DE LA FRESSANGE 2022Autumn And Winterseries

single product

selling price

single product

selling price

coat

599 – 999

sweater

299 – 799

Trousers & Skirts

299 – 499

dress

499 – 599

shirt

199 – 699

Accessories

149 – 499

*The above are tentative prices and may change, please refer to the actual selling price.

