French Rapper MHD Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Involvement in Paris Murder
French rapper MHD has been handed a 12-year prison sentence for his involvement in the death of a young man in Paris in 2018. The authorities initially requested a sentence of 18 years for the rapper, whose real name is Mohamed Sylla. The incident occurred in July 2018 when a 23-year-old man was hit by a Mercedes Benz car, beaten, and stabbed. The victim died from his injuries after the attackers fled the scene. Witnesses claimed to have seen MHD at the crime scene, although he consistently denied his involvement.

The police investigation concluded that the crime was a result of a feud between gangs. It was discovered that the Mercedes used in the incident, which was found burned the following day, belonged to MHD. Additionally, a video surfaced featuring a man with dyed blonde hair resembling the rapper at the time, who was also seen wearing Puma brand clothing, which he had served as an ambassador for.

MHD gained fame for his hit song “Afro Trap Part. 3 (Champions League)”, where he paid tribute to the Paris Saint-Germain football team. Despite his denial of involvement, the evidence presented during the trial led to his sentencing. The rapper’s mixed ethnic background, with a Guinean father and a Senegalese mother, adds a layer of complexity to this case. MHD will now face 12 years behind bars for his alleged role in the tragic event.

