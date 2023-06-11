Fresh and Refreshed Beauty – Appreciation of Botticelli’s Paintings_Guangming.com

Author: Ma Rafei

Recently, the “Botticelli and the Renaissance” painting exhibition opened in Shanghai. The 48 exhibits are all from the Uffizi Gallery in Italy, 10 of which are the original works of the Italian painter Sandro Botticelli, and there are also Perugino, one of the earliest Italian painters who used oil paint, and Lorenzo G. Works by Reti, Philippe Lippi and others. The exhibits cover tempera painting, oil painting, fresco and other art forms, showing the artistic splendor of the early Renaissance represented by Botticelli.

“Portrait of a Young Woman “Simonetta Vespucci”.Photo courtesy of Ma Yufei

The biggest highlight in this exhibition is the authentic works of Botticelli: “The Treasure of the Town Hall” of the Uffizi Gallery – “The Pilgrimage of the Magi”, “The Goddess Pallas Athena and the Centaur” and “Young Woman” All three works of “Portrait of Simonetta Vespucci” are on display. The well-known “Spring” and “The Birth of Venus” will meet the audience in the form of high-definition reproductions.

Botticelli was a very influential Italian painter in the 15th century. His works are bright and fresh in color, graceful and smooth in lines, and have a gentle, tranquil, elegant and refined poetic beauty. They are regarded as classics in the history of Western art. His unique artistic style is like a “dawn of humanism”, which made people feel the long-lost classical beauty at that time, and also played the prelude to the heyday of the Renaissance.

embodies the revival of humanism

Botticelli was born in Florence, Italy in 1445 into a family of leather merchants. He received a good education since he was a child, and since the age of 20 he has studied under Philip Lippi and Verrocchio, both of whom were famous classicist artists in the 15th century. Botticelli was talented and made rapid progress. In 1470, he had his own independent studio.

Influenced by Philip Lippi, Botticelli had a soft spot for tempera, a style that he adopted for most of his works. Wood tempera painting is a painting technique originated from ancient Egypt, and then spread to Europe via ancient Rome. It became popular in the 14th and 15th centuries, and was gradually replaced by oil painting techniques in the 16th century. Egg tempera is made of egg yolk or egg white, which is quick-drying, elegant in color, and shaped by lines. Botticelli’s fresh and elegant painting style has a lot to do with this material.

In 1474, Botticelli became court painter to the Medici family in Florence. The Medici family advocated classical culture, established libraries, sponsored cultural and artistic construction, funded scholars, and promoted classical culture and the spirit of humanism. They were the backbone of the Italian Renaissance movement at that time. Botticelli met many classicist scholars and poets here, especially the humanist poet Poliziano, whose poems and research on classical mythology often became the inspiration for Botticelli’s creation source.

In 1485, Botticelli completed “Portrait of a Young Woman “Simonetta Vespucci”. The tower of Simonetto is slim and tall, the “goddess” of Florence, and also the subject of praise by literati at that time. Poliziano once praised Simonetta in his poem: “She has many extraordinary talents, her manner is the most elegant and charming. Every friend of hers feels that she is the person she loves the most .”

Since then, Botticelli has painted several portraits of Simonetta. For example, the “Portrait of Simonetta” collected in the Städel Museum in Germany, the characters are graceful and quiet. This “Portrait of a Young Woman “Simoneta Vespucci”” in the Uffizi Gallery has more classicist solemn and elegant temperament. In the painting, Simonetta is wearing a plain brown dress with light makeup, a white turban wrapping her thick hair, a strand of hair hanging down her cheeks, no gorgeous accessories, and only a fine black ribbon on her slender neck , vividly showing a graceful female image. This portrait is also regarded as an anthropomorphic portrait of “virtue”, reflecting the spirit of humanism in the Renaissance. As the scholar points out: “In Renaissance thought, beauty and virtue were closely linked.”

The pursuit of poetic aesthetic style

After entering the Medici family, Botticelli also often participated in the activities of the “Plato Academy”. The Academy is led by Marsilio Ficino, an early Italian humanist philosopher. Ficino pursues the harmony and unity of man, nature and the spiritual world in terms of academic concepts, and pursues artistic imagination in terms of thinking. The neo-Platonism ideas of scholars opened the door to a new world for Botticelli.

During this period, Botticelli strived to transcend materiality in his works, and achieved spiritual “eternal beauty” through the aesthetics of expression: the painting style is handsome and beautiful, the colors are fresh and elegant, the background is ethereal and distant, and the expressions of the characters are delicate and vivid. Especially the images of Venus in Greek mythology, fairies and angels living in the mountains, forests and waters, have icy muscles and bones, without the slightest vulgarity. Works such as “Goddess Pallas Athena and the Centaur”, “Spring” and “The Birth of Venus” all reflect the above-mentioned artistic style.

“The Birth of Venus” was created around 1485, and the painter was inspired by Poliziano’s pastoral poem “Giosterna”. In the painting, the calm sea is rippling with blue waves, the pure and beautiful Venus stands on the shell, the wind god soaring in the sky gently blows the shells in the sea to the shore, and the fairy is opening the red dress, ready to change into Venus new clothes. Venus is beautiful and dignified, her eyes are gazing into the distance, her eyes are as clear as water, full of fantasy and a touch of sentimentality. One of the most famous and iconic paintings of the Italian Renaissance, it has been on display in the Uffizi Gallery since 1815.

The “melancholy beauty” of Venus is the typical temperament of the characters in Botticelli’s paintings. From about 1480 to 1482, Botticelli completed “Spring” under the guidance of Ficino. The Venus in the painting is beautiful and dignified, wandering in the secluded woods, waiting for the arrival of spring. The whole picture is like a paradise, and the dark brown background renders an atmosphere of sadness, melancholy and confusion. This “beauty of melancholy” stimulates the viewer’s contemplation and imagination, frees people from the shackles of reality for a while, and obtains spiritual reflection and spiritual purification.

Turning to Real World Criticism

In 1494, the Italian religious reformer Girolamo Savonarola set off a religious reform movement to overthrow the rule of the Medici family. During this campaign, Botticelli recognized the corruption and darkness of the Holy See and stood firmly on the side of Savonarola. His painting style also changed greatly, changing from the previous poetic aestheticism style to a strong critical spirit. Art historians believe that Botticelli’s late works gradually returned to the flat style of medieval Gothic art.

In his later years, Botticelli showed great interest in Dante’s “Divine Comedy”, and spent nearly 20 years creating 92 illustrations of “Divine Comedy”, trying to present Dante’s humanistic spirit. Except for 4 full-color paintings in this set of illustrations, all the rest are drawn with silver-tipped pens.

In 1495, Botticelli created the allegorical painting “Slander”. This work shows the story of the painter Apelles, who was falsely accused and imprisoned by the ancient Greek writer Lucian, and wrote “Slander” to express his indignation and grievance after regaining his freedom. Botticelli used anthropomorphic portraits in his paintings to attack the darkness of the real society. The color contrast of the painting is strong, the lines are tough, the composition is cramped, and there is a tense atmosphere.

The turn of artistic style often mirrors the situation of the artist. Compared with the smooth and shining first half of his life, the last 15 years of Botticelli’s life can be described as a dramatic turning point. In 1510, he died alone in poverty and illness. After Botticelli, the Italian Renaissance entered the heyday of the “Three Masters of Art”, Da Vinci, Michelangelo and Raphael star-studded, Botticelli seemed to have been forgotten until the end of the 19th century , he returned to people’s field of vision.

British historian Giulia Marie wrote in the conclusion of “Botticelli’s Biography”: “When the dawn of modern civilization wiped away the dust in people’s minds, the famous name of Botticelli and his The works with superb painting skills immediately conquered the painters at that time.” Botticelli’s art represents the glory of the early Renaissance and presents the beauty of that era. His artistic style transcends time and space and continues to influence art, design, fashion and film today.

(The author is a professor at the School of Art, Renmin University of China)

