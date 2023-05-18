Fresh Perspective | After Zijin Chen and Ma Boyong, film and television production has been upgraded to achieve “Taiyu IP Universe”_Fiction_Xide_Yumen

Original Title: Fresh Perspective | After Zijin Chen and Ma Boyong, the upgrade of film and television production has achieved “Weiyu IP Universe”

Tencent Video Adapts Adventure, Suspense and Love from the Novel of the Same Name Web drama “West out of Yumen”Appointments are opened, materials are released frequently, and there is news that it will be broadcast online in the summer;

Youku’s film list releases for the first time the suspense adapted from “Seven Fierce Letters” Web drama “Seven Hearts”with Xie Ying and Liu Jiali as the chief producers, Cai Yuexun as the director, and Wei Yu himself as the specially invited script editor and reviewer, will be launched at the end of May.

At the same time, adapted from the novel of the same name, Online Movie “Three Lines”The first season was launched on Tencent, Ai, and You for more than a month, and earned a box office of 20.76 million, ranking TOP3 in 2023; Tencent Video Animation of the same nameIt is under development, produced by ASK animation, and is expected to be broadcast within this year.

Weiyu IP, which takes the top spot in Jinjiang’s suspense-fantasy-thriller-emotional genre novels, is reserving strength in an increasingly diverse film and television track, supplemented by increasingly sophisticated production standards, and has high expectations from creators and audiences.

IP adaptation is a general trend in the film and television market, but not every author can have a series of IP development with personal characteristics. After Zijin Chen and Ma Boyong, Taiyu IP, which is dedicated to the adventure, action and emotion type track, will show its grandeur.

The adventure theme is not the first. As early as the summer of 2015, it was iQiyi’s “Tomb Raiders Notes” series that set off a wave of online dramas, with a total broadcast volume of over 2.8 billion. In recent years, similar works have been slightly “failed”.

Through highs and lows, Why did the market choose tail fish at this time?

“West Out” and “Heart Jane”: The high degree of restoration is worth looking forward to

Tailfish is not an author of “Adapted Win” Online.

The Douban score of Sohu’s self-produced web drama “Revelation of Lingling”, which was adapted from “Resentment Hit the Bell”, scored 3.2 on Douban, and the iQiyi web drama “Yu Zhaoling”, which was adapted from “Kaifeng Stranger Things”, encountered different degrees of “magic”. change”;

The online drama “Si Teng” in early 2021 is an exception. Although the director Li Muge added scenes to the role of “Platinum” played by himself, his understanding of the core of Si Teng’s story and the pursuit of screen aesthetics are quite online, and finally created Weiyu. A rare “small and beautiful” blockbuster among IPs.

Therefore, for the upcoming works that will be filmed, most fans of the original IP of Weiyu maintain an early warning attitude, calm their minds, and prepare to criticize.

Judging from the current materials, the quality of the adaptation of the two web dramas “West Out of Yumen” and “Seven Heart Letters” is relatively guaranteed.

Let me talk about “West Out of Yumen” first, As Tencent Video focuses on creating the first web drama of “Taiyu Universe”the team is reliable, written and directed by Su Zhaobin, the screenwriter of the suspense thriller movie “Double Eyes” and the director of the martial arts movie “Sword Rain”, which matches the suspense, thriller, action, and adventure characteristics of the novel.

The world view of this novel is quite grand, Tells about another world that is independent of reality and inside Yumen PassThousands of years ago, Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty “eliminated demons and ghosts at Yumen Pass”. Since then, the inside and outside of the pass have been separated by an invisible door, and only the camel caravan of shadow puppets can pass through the barrier. Until Ye Liuxi, the daughter of Destiny, came to the world and was about to change the world pattern in the pass.

The casting is very close to the facethe eldest heroine Xijie Ye Liuxi is played by Ni Ni. Her glamorous, mysterious and sassy temperament are highly compatible with the character; The man and the superb acting skills tested by the audience are also worth looking forward to.

Judging from the character posters, the drama version respects the original work of Weiyu very much, and each character matches the famous scenes and original lines in the novel. As well as the “smiley point” in the text, “Yeji Town Shanhe”, all have their own exclusive postersit cannot be said that it is not restored.

The only thing to worry about is the background of the story that has not yet been announced in the drama version.

The IP describes a variety of practical monsters in Yumen Pass, which are used to guide, illuminate, attack, and devour the memory of the protagonist, etc., and play an important role in promoting the progress of the plot. These imaginative legends of ghosts are also one of the characteristics of Weiyu IP.

“Si Teng” is relatively clever, changing the setting of the original half-demon to “Huang people” affected by alien forces, Reverse the theme of horror and revenge by half a degree, and change it to world environmental protection reconciliation. How will “West Out of Yumen” be revised to bypass the problem of “cannot become a master after the founding of the People’s Republic of China“?

Youku web drama “Seven Heart Letters” is similar in thinking to “Si Teng”, and the original “Seven Fierce Letters” is slashed, flooded, buried alive and other 7 evil forces gathered from the world’s first crime to commit crimes , Adapted as “Ancient Meteorites Brought 7 Mysterious Creatures That Can Parasitize the Human Body”in short, all the unknowables can lead to extraterrestrial objects, turning ghosts into science fiction.

The play released a concept poster at the beginning of the month, and the ancient Dharma (Lao Tzu) introduced evil forces into it. Kisekiformed by the coiling of the three sacred birds of the Phoenix, the Phoenix and the Luan. Phoenix bucklecomposed of five members of gold, wood, water, fire, and earth phoenix rangersAnd other key elements are presented, the biography of the group news characters is completely consistent with the original character design, and the degree of restoration is also worthy of recognition.

The only thing to be cautious about is It is rumored on the Internet that the web drama version of “Seven Hearts” is tentatively scheduled to be Song Weilong and Liu Haocun as the male and female protagonists。

This version of the cast has been listed on the Douban entry of the show, and some fans of the original work in the short comment area expressed doubts. According to the character setting, The male protagonist Luo Ren is a mysterious mercenary who left home as a teenager and climbed out of the sea of ​​corpses and blood. The female protagonist Kiyo is a kung fu fighting girl who experienced a major change in her life and has a triple personality.Can these two young actors accurately express the complexity of the characters?

As the most full-bodied group drama in the tail fish IP “God Stick Universe”, “Seven Heart Letters” relies heavily on actors, and we look forward to the official lineup of the show.

There is no meal replacement on the whole network, and the production of dimension-enhancing power tail fish IP

After 14 years of writing, Weiyu has published 9 novels so far.

According to “Blowfish Film and Television Archives”, its IP price is already at the same level as that of popular IP authors such as Gu Man and Bandit Wosicun. The external quotation reaches 1000W+into the top gear among the authors of the same period.

The cost-reducing and efficiency-enhancing strategy did not stop major platforms from chasing enthusiasm for Weiyu IP. In June 2021, Tencent Video has bought 5 IPs of Weiyu in a rowincluding 1 modern suspenseful love “April” (freelance editor × ace bodyguard), 4 contemporary thrillers and monsters “West out of Yumen”, “Three Lines of Reincarnation”, “Keel Burning Box” and “Owl from the Green Land”.

Among them, “Three Lines of Reincarnation” and “Keel Burning Box” belong to a series of works under the same world view and closely related plots.

At the end of 2021, Weiyu issued an article stating that the film and television copyrights of “Seven Fierce Letters” and “Resentment Hit the Bell” have been withdrawn. After that, selling copyrights must have the right to edit and review the script. Or sell the copyright of the former to Youku this year for film and television development.

It is reported that the three online drama projects of Tencent Video “April Incident”, “Keel Burning Box” and “Owl from the Green Land” are under simultaneous development, and “Three Lines of Reincarnation”, which has already developed an online movie, also has an online drama plan.

Up to now, all IPs of Weiyu have been invested in the development and production of film and television, and may meet the audience one after another in the next two years.

Can firmly occupy the head of the Internet IP Matthew effect, and become the hottest new IP star after Zijin Chen and Ma Boyong, what is Wei Yu’s advantage?

First, the imagination takes off, and there is no meal replacement on the whole network

Since the first “Kaifeng Zhiguai”, Wei Yu seldom wrote purely realistic stories, and more explored the unknown with unlimited imagination. In recent years, he is good at combining ancient Chinese myths and adventures of contemporary protagonists to form contemporary ghost stories with flying imagination.

Take Weiyu’s most representative “God Stick Tetralogy” as an example, The supernatural props involved in “Resentment Hit the Bell” and “Seven Fierce Slips”, after the water ghosts and three surnames in “Three Lines of Reincarnation” enlightened by their lives, finally found all the answers in the experience of mountain ghosts in “Dragon Bone Burning Box”. According to legend, Peng Zu, who lived 800 years old, what secrets are hidden in his blood? The world view behind the story is bigger than you and I imagined.

Concept illustration of “Keel Burning Box”

Therefore, seeking innovation and change in the film and television industry, “high concept”Now that it has become a key highlight to attract platforms, Weiyu IP will naturally become the new favorite in the film and television market.

Second, the user coverage is extensive, and the adaptation tolerance is high

In addition to the high concept, Weiyu IP basically covers the key elements that male and female users love respectively.

people set up, Weiyu IP is basically a “big heroine”, with high-strength force value, IQ and personality charm, most of them have a “beautiful, strong and miserable” life experience. For example, “Si Teng” has been broadcast, she was abused by her master when she was young, and her love brain was let down when she was a girl, and she became a sister after she came back from the dead.

As well as Meng Qianzi, “The King of Mountain Ghosts” in “Dragon Bone Burning Box” to be developed; They are all powerful women who have made their own careers and beheaded both men and women.

while the story contains Highway adventure, suspense fantasy, hardcore fighting, thriller atmosphereand other elements, as well as the tough male protagonists who also have personality charm, are the key magic weapons for attracting new male users on the current video platform.

Therefore, the adaptability of Weiyu IP is extremely high. It is not only suitable for online dramas, but also can extract plots and adapt them into movies, online movies, micro-short dramas, and even multi-dimensional media such as games, script killing, and escape rooms.

It is reported that the copyright of “Seven Fierce Letters” was previously packaged and sold, including the adaptation rights of mobile games, terminal games, and offline games.

Third, film and television production is upgraded, and the adventure track is expanded

Conversely speaking, Weiyu IP can shine in the present, It is also related to the overall improvement of the production level of the film and television industry。

Previously, the “Tomb Raiders Notes” and “Ghost Blowing the Lantern” series of adventure IPs were frequently filmed and filmed, but few word-of-mouth works were limited to a certain extent by film and television special effects, which could not effectively restore the thrilling adventures of the protagonist, and it was difficult to achieve the audience’s “sense of presence”.

At present, the effective broadcast of sci-fi masterpieces such as “The Three-Body Problem” has given more audience confidence. “Three Lines of Wheels” is the first online movie in Weiyu IP. A large number of underwater fighting scenes were shot in water. Although the final rendering is flawed, it is generally recognized by fans of the original work.

Wonders such as the strange monsters in the sky in “West Out of Yumen”, the Guansi Archway in “Seven Fierce Letters”, and the Jiuqu Mountain Intestines in “The Dragon Bone Burning Box” may also be presented to the audience one by one.

The large number of film and television of Weiyu IP is a signal that the film and television industry has advanced enough to carry more difficult high-concept stories, open up a new path, and create more imaginative dreams for the audience.

Who will be the next “tail fish”?

Note: Full-text image source network

