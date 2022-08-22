Listen to the audio version of the article

Freshly Cosmetics – digital brand of natural, vegan and sustainable cosmetics founded in Spain in 2016 by Mireia Trepat and Miquel Antolín, two young chemical engineers – arrives in Italian offline stores after three years of exclusively online presence on the national market, betting on a strategy omnichannel.

The brand has already been present in Spain in retail since 2019 with three single-brand stores, the so-called “Freshly Stores”, located in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. On the international front, however, the strategic choice of the brand until 2021 had been to continue its expansion solely through the online channel, but in Italy there have been interesting developments.

In fact, despite its digital soul and the power in selling through ecommerce in the Italian market – second only to the Spanish one in terms of growth, turnover and number of customers – from November 2021 the brand has opened its doors to retail and has chosen to do it together with Rinascente with the beauty bar formula. Starting from the Annex area of ​​Milano Duomo in 2021, to date Freshly products are present in seven additional Rinascente points: Roma Fiume, Roma Tritone, Florence, Monza, Turin, Cagliari and Palermo.

“We have a digital soul, but we like to know that our customers can have direct contact with our products, even before purchasing, and be able to meet their needs in the best possible way – comments Ilaria Tuccella, Italy country manager of Freshly Cosmetics -. We decided to start our experience in Rinascente, a reference point for shopping in Italy. In its beauty bars we have found the perfect format for a brand like ours: young, dynamic, natural, innovative and sustainable ».

The brand adapts its offer according to the points of sale. In every Rinascente store you can find all the leading products. In addition, the Freshly Make-Up line is also available in Milan. «We strongly believe in this retail challenge that allows customers to enjoy the Freshly experience even offline. We are only at the beginning. It is nice to know that people can find our products even taking a simple walk down the street »concludes Tuccella.