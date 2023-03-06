Honoring and telling stories through art. This is the concept of this room signed by the Soteropolitan architect Dinah Lins, who was inspired by the pulsating artistic verve of Frida Kahlo to exalt the resilience of people in the post-pandemic period. The environment, among other things, portrays the work of the famous Mexican artist as an example of overcoming challenges through an expressive painting by Arthur Fraga.

Sampa Off White AC 120x120cm | Project: Dinah Lins | Photo: Araras Producer | Partner: Ogunja

The work in question, in turn, was installed on the ceiling of the space in order to portray and reinvent the way Frida used to paint lying on a bed – a habit started after she suffered a serious accident on the tram and was forced to undergo several surgeries. .

The room uses interior design to emphasize how essential it is for us to have our own identity, in addition to the feminine strength, which, together, gives the sweet taste of being and being authentic and plural. A neutral color palette, which fills the room, creates a cozy and charming contrast with more intense color points, reinforcing the concept that brings self-expression and spontaneity as decoration stars. It is also worth highlighting the choice of the architect for the Sampa Off White flooring, in the large 120x120cm format and satin finish, which embraces the rest of the composition.

About the Decortiles finish used in this project

Brutalist and monochromatic materials from the architecture of large metropolises were the inspiration for the creation of Sampa porcelain tiles, in a clear and softened reinterpretation. The color palette brings a uniform and discreet appearance to the decor, automatically reducing noise and excesses.