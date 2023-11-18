Home » Friday Night WWE SmackDown Results: Damage CTRL Extends Invitation to Asuka, WarGames Challenge, and More
Entertainment

Friday Night WWE SmackDown Results: Damage CTRL Extends Invitation to Asuka, WarGames Challenge, and More

by admin
Friday Night WWE SmackDown Results: Damage CTRL Extends Invitation to Asuka, WarGames Challenge, and More

Friday Night WWE Results:

The latest WWE SmackDown event saw some exciting developments as Damage CTRL made their presence known in a big way. Bayley invited Asuka to join the group, which Asuka accepted, causing some tension with Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL also issued a challenge to Shozi, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair for a WarGames Match.

Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) emerged victorious in a triple threat match against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), earning a shot at the Undisputed Couples Championships.

Santos Escobar caused controversy when he stated his desire to see Rey Mysterio suffer an injury that would end his career. However, he was confronted and slapped by Zelina Vega, leading to a confrontation with other wrestlers.

In a separate match, Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes, while LA Knight secured a victory over Jimmy Uso. The latter win led to an attack on Knight by Uso and Solo Sikoa, only for Cody Rhodes to come to the rescue.

The night ended with an anticipated showdown as eight fighters engaged in a heated confrontation, setting the stage for a potentially explosive WarGames Match. The arrival of Becky Lynch added another layer of intrigue to the mix, leaving fans excited for the action to come.

See also  From "The First Half of Life" to "The World", how Xinli has been favored by Magnolia time and time again_Guangming Net

You may also like

Trial by YPF: the Government asked to revoke...

legislative court in the center of Viedma –...

Jennifer Lopez’s Lavish Family Getaway to Japan for...

From Borsalino to Vionnet, ChimHaeres relaunches historic brands

the new Wos with Gustavo Santaolalla, collaboration of...

For Herno a new headquarters in Milan and...

Hacken Lee’s “Xian Continues” Tour Concert: A Musical...

Artificial intelligence of machines could reveal itself against...

Galilea Montijo’s Health Scare Before Lo Nuestro Awards...

Longevity inaugurates its first 5-star spa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy