Friday Night WWE SmackDown Results: Damage CTRL Extends Invitation to Asuka, WarGames Challenge, and More

Friday Night WWE Results:

The latest WWE SmackDown event saw some exciting developments as Damage CTRL made their presence known in a big way. Bayley invited Asuka to join the group, which Asuka accepted, causing some tension with Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL also issued a challenge to Shozi, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair for a WarGames Match.

Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) emerged victorious in a triple threat match against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), earning a shot at the Undisputed Couples Championships.

Santos Escobar caused controversy when he stated his desire to see Rey Mysterio suffer an injury that would end his career. However, he was confronted and slapped by Zelina Vega, leading to a confrontation with other wrestlers.

In a separate match, Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes, while LA Knight secured a victory over Jimmy Uso. The latter win led to an attack on Knight by Uso and Solo Sikoa, only for Cody Rhodes to come to the rescue.

The night ended with an anticipated showdown as eight fighters engaged in a heated confrontation, setting the stage for a potentially explosive WarGames Match. The arrival of Becky Lynch added another layer of intrigue to the mix, leaving fans excited for the action to come.

