Friday of rain, crashes and many delays in the routes of entry to Córdoba capital

Friday of rain, crashes and many delays in the routes of entry to Córdoba capital

The intense rain that began this morning in almost the entire province of Córdoba has its impact on the asphalt and the entrance routes to the Capital city, and this is noticeable in the amount of road accidents that occurred with the first hours of the day.

On Avenida La Voz del Interior, two rear-end collisions were generated, with the particularity that they occurred in the same sector, but in different hands, in this case near the Avenida Japón bridge. There were eight vehicles that participated and only minor injuries were recorded.

Meanwhile, on Circunvalación avenue there were at least two road accidents with the same particularity, in this case near Manantiales, in the south of the Capital. Five cars hit by range and there was no need to transfer to a care center either.

On Route 5, at the entrance to the Capital near Villa El Libertador, another road accident also occurred with several cars involved. Finally, in the area of ​​Los Cedros the same thing happened.

Regarding the state of the provincial routes, the Highway Police reported that they are all enabled, although driving with caution is requested.

Warning from the Highway Police for the state of the routes in Córdoba this Friday.

