Friedensbühne, Jan Delay, Nico Santos & Mathea: This is how the Danube Island Festival 2022 will be!

Friedensbühne, Jan Delay, Nico Santos & Mathea: This is how the Danube Island Festival 2022 will be!

WIEN. A lot is new on Donauinselfest! This year, for the first time since 2019, it will take place again on the usual scale. And also completely without G-rule! Europe’s largest free festival goes from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June 2022 above eleven stages.

Presented under great media pressure Kurt Wimmer (President of the association Wiener Kulturservice), Barbara Novak (State Party Secretary of the SPÖ Vienna) and Matthew Frederick (Managing Director Pro Event Team for Wien GmbH) the program in house of music in the first district of Vienna.

There will also be one at the 39th edition of the three-day festival peace stage give. Headliners on this stage are among others JOY and BAITS.

But there won’t be any pictures like these this year: the popular show, particularly popular with young people…

FM4 stage is (for the time being) history in the usual form … It was too wild there last time, 2019 had to The Hurns appearance even the entrances are blocked. This year the FM4 stage is giving a Sunday guest performance on the festival stage.

All headliners of the Donauinselfest 2022 at a glance

Bank Austria/radio 88.6 Rock stage

Freitag: Break Free (Queen Tribute)

Saturday: We Salute You (AC/DC Tribute)

Sunday: Apocalyptica (Metallica covers and own songs)

peace stage

Freitag: JOY

Saturday: „Drop Bass Not Bombs“ Switch! Showcase feat. Skore b2b Pandora Replic b2b NC:Matic

Sunday: BAITS

Wien Energie/HITRADIO Ö3 Festbühne (Freitag)

Nico Santos

Wien Energie/Radio Wien Festbühne (Saturday)
Peter Cornelius

Vienna Airport/Radio Niederösterreich Schlagerbühne

Freitag: Melissa Naschenweng & Band

Saturday: The Nockis

Sunday: Johnny Logan & Band

Ö1 Cultivated

Freitag: Lylit

Saturday: Casual family

Sunday: Ernst Molden and Ursula Strauss

W24 Wienerlied stage

Freitag: Bravura scraping

Saturday: Diem/Stickler

Sunday: Skero and the Idle Gang

Wien Holding Storytelling Stage

Freitag: Sigrid Horn

Saturday: K-Pop Afterparty

Sunday: Birgit Denk and Bernhard Eder

FSG-GÖD/ARBÖ radio stage

Freitag: Viennese madness

Saturday: Hot Pants Road Club

Sunday: N!DDL – a tribute to Tina Turner

younion-FSG stage

Freitag: Still Shine

Saturday: Jörg Danielsen’s Vienna Blues Association

Sunday: Kraut & Ruam

Text: POPMAGAZIN.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl, [email protected]; 05/26/2022

