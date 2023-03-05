WIEN. A lot is new on Donauinselfest! This year, for the first time since 2019, it will take place again on the usual scale. And also completely without G-rule! Europe’s largest free festival goes from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June 2022 above eleven stages.
Presented under great media pressure Kurt Wimmer (President of the association Wiener Kulturservice), Barbara Novak (State Party Secretary of the SPÖ Vienna) and Matthew Frederick (Managing Director Pro Event Team for Wien GmbH) the program in house of music in the first district of Vienna.
There will also be one at the 39th edition of the three-day festival peace stage give. Headliners on this stage are among others JOY and BAITS.
But there won't be any pictures like these this year: the popular show, particularly popular with young people…
FM4 stage is (for the time being) history in the usual form … It was too wild there last time, 2019 had to The Hurns appearance even the entrances are blocked. This year the FM4 stage is giving a Sunday guest performance on the festival stage.
All headliners of the Donauinselfest 2022 at a glance
Bank Austria/radio 88.6 Rock stage
Freitag: Break Free (Queen Tribute)
Saturday: We Salute You (AC/DC Tribute)
Sunday: Apocalyptica (Metallica covers and own songs)
peace stage
Freitag: JOY
Saturday: „Drop Bass Not Bombs“ Switch! Showcase feat. Skore b2b Pandora Replic b2b NC:Matic
Sunday: BAITS
Wien Energie/HITRADIO Ö3 Festbühne (Freitag)
Nico Santos
Wien Energie/Radio Wien Festbühne (Saturday)
Peter Cornelius
Wien Energie/radio fm4 festival stage (Sunday)
Jan Delay & Disko No 1
OBI/kronehit Electronic Music Stage
Freitag: Lucas&Steve
Saturday: Mattn
Sunday: B.Jones
Vienna Airport/Radio Niederösterreich Schlagerbühne
Freitag: Melissa Naschenweng & Band
Saturday: The Nockis
Sunday: Johnny Logan & Band
Ö1 Cultivated
Freitag: Lylit
Saturday: Casual family
Sunday: Ernst Molden and Ursula Strauss
W24 Wienerlied stage
Freitag: Bravura scraping
Saturday: Diem/Stickler
Sunday: Skero and the Idle Gang
Wien Holding Storytelling Stage
Freitag: Sigrid Horn
Saturday: K-Pop Afterparty
Sunday: Birgit Denk and Bernhard Eder
FSG-GÖD/ARBÖ radio stage
Freitag: Viennese madness
Saturday: Hot Pants Road Club
Sunday: N!DDL – a tribute to Tina Turner
younion-FSG stage
Freitag: Still Shine
Saturday: Jörg Danielsen’s Vienna Blues Association
Sunday: Kraut & Ruam
