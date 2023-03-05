WIEN. A lot is new on Donauinselfest! This year, for the first time since 2019, it will take place again on the usual scale. And also completely without G-rule! Europe’s largest free festival goes from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June 2022 above eleven stages.

Presented under great media pressure Kurt Wimmer (President of the association Wiener Kulturservice), Barbara Novak (State Party Secretary of the SPÖ Vienna) and Matthew Frederick (Managing Director Pro Event Team for Wien GmbH) the program in house of music in the first district of Vienna.

There will also be one at the 39th edition of the three-day festival peace stage give. Headliners on this stage are among others JOY and BAITS.

But there won’t be any pictures like these this year: the popular show, particularly popular with young people…

FM4 stage is (for the time being) history in the usual form … It was too wild there last time, 2019 had to The Hurns appearance even the entrances are blocked. This year the FM4 stage is giving a Sunday guest performance on the festival stage.

All headliners of the Donauinselfest 2022 at a glance

Bank Austria/radio 88.6 Rock stage Freitag: Break Free (Queen Tribute) Saturday: We Salute You (AC/DC Tribute) Sunday: Apocalyptica (Metallica covers and own songs) peace stage Freitag: JOY Saturday: „Drop Bass Not Bombs“ Switch! Showcase feat. Skore b2b Pandora Replic b2b NC:Matic Sunday: BAITS

Wien Energie/HITRADIO Ö3 Festbühne (Freitag) Nico Santos

Wien Energie/Radio Wien Festbühne (Saturday)

Peter Cornelius

Jan Delay & Disko No 1 OBI/kronehit Electronic Music Stage Freitag: Lucas&Steve Saturday: Mattn Sunday: B.Jones

Vienna Airport/Radio Niederösterreich Schlagerbühne Freitag: Melissa Naschenweng & Band Saturday: The Nockis Sunday: Johnny Logan & Band

Ö1 Cultivated Freitag: Lylit Saturday: Casual family Sunday: Ernst Molden and Ursula Strauss W24 Wienerlied stage Freitag: Bravura scraping Saturday: Diem/Stickler Sunday: Skero and the Idle Gang Wien Holding Storytelling Stage Freitag: Sigrid Horn Saturday: K-Pop Afterparty Sunday: Birgit Denk and Bernhard Eder FSG-GÖD/ARBÖ radio stage Freitag: Viennese madness Saturday: Hot Pants Road Club Sunday: N!DDL – a tribute to Tina Turner younion-FSG stage Freitag: Still Shine Saturday: Jörg Danielsen’s Vienna Blues Association Sunday: Kraut & Ruam Text: POPMAGAZIN.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl, [email protected]; 05/26/2022

