Friend gone, father injured: Shakira speaks again about difficult times

In early 2022, it is revealed that Shakira’s friend Gerard Piqué is having an affair. At this time, of all times, her father had to go to the intensive care unit after a fall. “My home collapsed,” the 46-year-old describes her feelings at the time.

Shakira has opened up again about how hard Gerard Piqué’s fling hit her. Especially since her 91-year-old father, William Mebarak Chadid, was in intensive care at the same time.

Speaking to the Spanish-language People en Español, the Colombian singer said: “The man I loved the most in my life, my father, left me when I needed him the most.” Her father is her best friend. “He came to Barcelona to comfort me after I was filled with grief over my breakup.” But then the senior fell heavily. “Everything happened at once. My home collapsed. I found out through the press that I had been cheated on while my father was in intensive care.”

As she explains in the cover story interview, it was very difficult for her not to have her father with her during the separation: “I couldn’t talk to him or go to my best friend for the advice I was so much needed.”

Her father’s recovery process was “very hard and slow”. However, she praised him as a “wonderful man and lovable character who surprises us all with his strength”. In old age, he survived Covid, two accidents, pneumonia and five operations within a few months. “My father is the best example of resilience and my mother was by his side day and night.” The couple is “a reflection of this dream that has not come true for me”. But she hopes that her two sons will take their grandparents as role models for love and patience in a relationship.

Songs and interviews as therapy

Shakira has spoken about the separation several times and has also processed the experiences in her music. Four months after the bankruptcy of love became known in June 2022, she gave an interview to the fashion magazine “Elle” for the first time. She stressed how disappointed she was with the cheating as her relationship with the footballer was something “sacred and special”. “Sometimes I feel like this is all just a bad dream and that eventually I’ll wake up. But no, it’s real.” Even then she said that her father was in intensive care. She described the situation as “the darkest hour” of her life.

Looking back, she can say, “I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.” At that time she put her career on hold and moved to Spain to support her partner “so that he can play football and win titles”. It was “a sacrifice of love”. She has since left Barcelona with her sons and moved to Miami. Meanwhile, Piqué appeared publicly with his new partner Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira and Piqué met while shooting the music video for their song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the official song of the soccer World Cup 2010. The two got together a little later and were considered one of the great power Couples of the sports and entertainment world. At the beginning of 2013 their first son Milan was born, the second son Sasha followed at the beginning of 2015.

