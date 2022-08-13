“Friends” Phoebe Buffy star Lisa Kudrow talked about the lack of people of color on “Friends” in a recent interview. In 2020, the actor has said that “Friends” is severely lacking in diversity, and if the show ever gets back on TV, he won’t be an all-white cast.

In a recent interview, he still said that the original series lacked variety, but at least somewhat understood it. It is argued that “Friends” creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are under no obligation to tell stories about people of color because they have their own backgrounds.

“Well, I think it’s a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their life after college. And for a TV show, when it’s a character-driven When it comes to comedy, you write what you know. They don’t have the kind of experience that can write stories about people of color.”