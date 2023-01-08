[The Epoch Times, January 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The Taiwanese orchestra “Scout Five” announced on the 7th that it will perform at the Taipei Arena for the first time on April 8. They have been in the army for 5 years, and the frequency of new songs has set a record. This time they will directly “jump up” from the indoor venue with 1,000 people to challenge the 10,000-person arena. They are so excited that they have a dream come true.

Last year, she went to the outer wall of the Taipei Arena to take a photo with herself in the advertisement. The female lead singer Quan Qing revealed that she calculated that she would have to work hard for about 5 years before she could stand on the Arena.

Yun An, one of the lead singers, said: “I still think it’s too good to think about it, at least I have to fight for 7 or 8 years!” After speaking for less than a year, I didn’t expect my dream to come true in a short time.

Drummer Zhe Qian said gratefully: “It was unbelievable when I heard that the company helped us apply for the concert to be held in the Little Arena. Practice well, whether it is a concert or a new album, I hope to give Hagua the best side.”

They also took the cantaloupe back to the Taipei Arena Station, the dream place, to check in as a souvenir. They kept conceiving and discussing the content of the concert along the way. A memory of a small arena!”

In addition to telling the five people that their good performance on the music streaming platform became the “Crown of Clicks”, the golden song singer JJ Lin also invited the five people to help out on the same stage at the concert. In Evolution”, has a very popular style of music creation, and also let the king of singers and the queen of songs invite the five people to sing in private.

“Thinking of You”, “Love Misses You”, “Ugly People Make Mischief”, “I Lost You in This City”, etc. have sung countless covers, attracting Xiao Jingteng, Su Huilun, Ding Dang, Xu Jiaying, Pin Guan, Huang Pinyuan, Wu Jianhao , Wilber Pan and other well-known singers reinterpreted it and became the “Crown of Cover”.

Tell Five is a band with dual lead singers Yun An, Quan Qing and drummer Zhe Qian as the core. In 2019, he released his first album “I must have said that I loved you hundreds of years ago” and became a blockbuster. The following year, he released “Luck Comes Like Nothing”, and won the MAMA Best Asian Artist Award in 2021. 2 albums So far, it is on the spotify hot album list, and its popularity is in the ascendant.

Five people who have been in the army for five years in Yilan are now on the Taipei Arena, the highest hall in the music circle, with two albums. They can be said to be the hottest new “sound” generation in Taiwan’s music scene in recent years.

Editor in charge: Liu Yuhan