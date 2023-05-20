from abandoned snow park in Neuquén, to a nature reserve under military control

first pines, located a few kilometers from Zapala, in the center of Neuquén, is once again in the news. This time, not because it is a totally abandoned snow park and far from being the tourist spot it was a few years ago, but because of its change in condition. From now on, it will be one of the recently incorporated Defense Nature Reserves.

In total in the country there are 14 and in recent days 4 have been added. Those of “Campo General Ávalos” in Corrientes; «Faro San Antonio» and «Cerro Largo» in the province of Buenos Aires and «Primeros Pinos» in Neuquén.

During an act headed by the Defense Minister, Jorge Taianawith the participation of National Parks, the inclusion of the 956 hectares of Neuquén steppe to the network guarded by the National Army was made official.

Consequently, The property will seek maximum protection in its biodiversitybeing part of an innovative conservation model in Latin America. In turn, the new status must ensure coexistence with the military training activities that may be carried out in the place.

The first successful antecedent of this type of actions that involve spaces with natural value and the Army, was constituted in 2007 with the Framework Agreement that allowed the management of properties without affecting their institutional dependence or their specific function to carry out maneuvers or military training camps.

A walk through Primeros Pinos Photos: Neuquén Tur.

What is a Defense Nature Reserve?

The official information explains that once the identification of an area of ​​interest by the Executive Committee (made up of the Ministry of Defense of the Nation, the Armed Forces and National Parks) an investigation phase begins and analysis carried out by representatives of the National Parks Administration and the Armed Forces responsible for the administration of the property.

In this instance, the identification of natural and cultural values that could be subject to conservation and the analysis of the type of military actions to which the property is subjected, such such as survival practices, target practice or landing maneuvers.

If applicable, the importance of creating a Defense Nature Reserve. The declaration of the property as part of the Defense Natural Reserve System It is done through the subscription of an additional protocol to the Framework Agreement.

«Once the Natural Defense Reserve was created, a Local Committee with the participation of personnel from the National Parks Administration and the corresponding Armed Forces. This committee is responsible for ordering the Reserve’s activities and ensuring its proper management without affecting its primary and specific military function.”they explain from the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation.

Argentine Army training in an RND. Photo: Ministry of Defence.

“They are military premises”

Own Ministry of Defense of the Nation, shared an institutional video giving the news of the new Defense Nature Reserves.

In it, he explains that the RND They are military properties destined to the conservation of biodiversity Without affecting the normal development of military training.

What was, what remained

In Primeros Pinos there is a military garrison where exercises are already taking place. PBut there is also an inn, owned by the Neuquén Social Security Institute that used to be a shelter for visitors, even with gastronomy on site. Today the spaces are in ruins and with serious structural risks.

At the time, when the concession was made to the municipality in 2012 Temporary attention services for tourists and recreationists were designed. In the summer season it was able to receive tourists passing through the area of ​​Lake Aluminé and Lake Moquehue and in March lovers of pine nuts arrived. In the golden age, he received up to 5,000 visitors per weekend.

Current state of the ISSN hostel. Photo: courtesy



