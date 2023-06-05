from Aluminé to Bariloche, the worst schedules

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued an orange alert for rain in the mountainous area of ​​Neuquén and Río Negro. The warning is for this Monday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 5.

The SMN detailed the places and times that will be affected by the alert:

The lakes: The area will be affected by heavy and persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 35 and 60 mm are expected, and may be exceeded occasionally. Snowfall is not ruled out in the highest areas of the mountain range. There is orange alert for this Monday night and yellow for Tuesday morning.

Bariloche – Pilcaniyeu Mountain Range – Ñorquinco Mountain Range: The area will be affected by heavy and persistent rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 35 and 60 mm are expected, and may be exceeded occasionally. Snowfall is not ruled out in the highest areas of the mountain range. There is a yellow alert for Monday afternoon and orange for the night.

Cordillera de Huiliches – Cordillera de Lácar – South of Aluminé: There is a yellow alert for this Tuesday, at dawn and in the morning. The area will be affected by heavy rains. Accumulated precipitation values ​​between 15 and 30 mm are expected, and may be exceeded occasionally. Snowfall is not ruled out in the highest areas of the mountain range.

Yellow and orange alert: what it means

From the SMN they explained the different alert levels. Yellow indicates “possible weather phenomena with damage capacity and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities”. While orange, marks that “weather phenomena are expected dangerous to society, life, property and the environment”.



