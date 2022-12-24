The eight mountains

From the novel by Paolo Cognetti, one of the most awaited films of recent months: after its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival, during the Christmas holidays, “The eight mountains” arrives in cinemas, the story of a friendship between two men who met as children at high quote. It is the story of a complex, tormented and very intense relationship, enhanced by the excellent performance of Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi who return to acting together after “Don’t be bad” by Claudio Caligari in 2015.

Living

One of the most ambitious remakes of the season: director Oliver Hermanus chooses to remake “Vivere”, Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 masterpiece. Thanks to the screenplay by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, the film is very delicate and, albeit distant from the results of the original , is a film not to be missed. The credit also goes to the excellent performance of Bill Nighy in one of the most important roles of his career.

Close

From 4 January “Close”, the second work by Belgian director Lukas Dhont, presented in competition at the last Cannes Film Festival, will arrive in cinemas. After having amazed with his debut “Girl”, Dhont maintains that intense and delicate touch at the same time, recounting the intense friendship between two kids who will have to face a series of serious difficulties.

Ernest and Celestine – The Seven Notes Adventure

After their Oscar nomination with the first film of 2012, Ernest and Celestine are back for a new adventure: their unique friendship and their love for music will lead them to discover fantastic worlds, in a poetic and moving story perfect for a vision with all the family. The visual trait is perfect for telling the little ones that animated cinema is not just computer graphics and digital effects.

Saint-Omer

One of the surprises of the season, awarded at the Venice Film Festival with two awards, “Saint Omer” is the shocking debut in fiction cinema by Alice Diop, a director who had already made herself known with excellent documentaries. At the center is a trial involving a woman accused of killing her fifteen-month-old daughter: from this starting point a perfect film develops for reflection, shot with truly extraordinary rigor.