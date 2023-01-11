Listen to the audio version of the article

While we are still talking about the best films of 2022, our eyes are already turning to the new year, trying to figure out what the unmissable titles of a long film season will be. We have chosen ten, including blockbusters and auteur films, to mark on the diaries of every self-respecting cinephile.

Babylon

One of the most ambitious projects of recent years: Damien Chazelle, director of “Whiplash” and “La La Land”, returns behind the camera for a film set in Hollywood in the 1920s, a period in which films abandoned the silent switch to sound. The film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters in an age of wanton decadence and depravity in glittering Hollywood. In Italy it will be released on January 19 and will certainly be one of the most talked about titles of the year. In the cast we find Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire.

Oppenheimer

When a Christopher Nolan movie comes out, it’s always one of the big events of the season. On the contrary, this biographical film which tells the life of the American physicist Robert Oppenhimer, played by Cillian Murphy, is certainly no exception. Apparently it could appear a more “conventional” project than the previous “Tenet”, but with Nolan we must always be ready for visionary and surprising feature films, capable of surprising and shocking for a long time even after the viewing.

Killers of the Flower Moon

One of the titles that every cinephile has already marked in his personal notebook is undoubtedly the new feature film by Martin Scorsese, based on a novel by David Grann, which sees Apple Studios among the producers and distributors. At the center is a major FBI investigation into the mysterious deaths of several members of a Native American community. As if the director’s name weren’t enough, the cast will include Scorsese’s two fetish actors: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Laura Poitras’ impressive documentary, awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, will be one of the must-see films throughout 2023. At the center is a portrait of activist Nan Goldin and the story of his commitment against one of the most important American pharmaceutical companies. Poitras had already hit hard with the beautiful “Citizenfour” and here she repeats herself with an intense and exciting film.