FieramIlano Rho Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition has started, an event that intertwines two complementary dimensions, fashion and design, declined in bijoux and fashion accessories. Scheduled until 19 September, it brings together 420 brands, 30% of which are foreign, and inaugurates a week in which trade fairs will play a leading role: in fact, from 18 to 20 September, Micam and Mipel, the trade fairs are scheduled. dedicated to footwear and leather goods, and The One Milano, an exhibition of pret-à-porter collections. On September 20, however, Lineapelle and Simach Tanning Tech will start. A synergy strongly desired and this year sealed by the #finallytogether project which brings together seven events (Da.Te has already taken place in Florence from 10 to 12 September, with 15 thousand visitors) for a total of 3,240 brands with the intention of working in cohesive way and attracting the international public that will arrive in Milan almost “complete”, excluding Russians and Chinese.

Micam, with over a thousand brands, has always been the most international event with almost half (46%) of foreign exhibitors. And it returns with an important focus on sustainability – the Micam Sustainability Lab powered by Vcs -, a project that enhances Italian craftsmanship and an area dedicated to emerging designers.

On the same days Mipel will host 200 brands of bags, small leather goods and accessories with the same attention to the issues of environmental impact and the enhancement of talents. An example is The Italian Startup Project, an initiative created with Maeci and Ice. The calendar continues with The One Milano “special edition featured by Micam” – and the hundredth edition of Lineapelle which on Tuesday 20th will open its doors to over 1,100 exhibitors from 40 countries, an increasing number compared to the February 2022 edition. February, on the other hand, the Tortona Fashion District will host – as usual – White “Sign of the Times”.