From Chanel to Miuccia Prada, an exhibition tells the story of the women who created fashion

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are the names that have made the history of fashion, such as Gabrielle Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, the late Vivienne Westwood and Miuccia Prada, and the glitter of the style capitals, from Paris to Milan. But also lesser-known stories, yet worthy of being discovered, such as that of Ann Lowe, born in Alabama in 1898, descendant of a slave and a plantation owner, who became an acclaimed designer so much as to even create the bride with whom Jacqueline Bouvier married John F. Kennedy in September seventy years ago. It is the stories of women designers that give life to the interesting exhibition “Women Dressing Women”, which will open on December 7 at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

Ann Lowe con due sue creazioni. (Johnson Publishing Company Archive. Courtesy Ford Foundation, J. Paul Getty Trust, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Smithsonian Institution)

With 80 creations by 70 stylists, the exhibition (which will remain open until 3 March 2024) recounts the relationship between women, creativity and entrepreneurship in the 20th and 21st centuries. On display will be dresses already present in the permanent collection of the Institute, signed by Jeanne Lanvin, Ann Demeulemeester, Rei Kawakubo, Madeleine Vionnet, Isabel Toledo, Iris van Herpen, Simone Rocha – among the first names disclosed on the occasion of the presentation of the exhibition – , interspersed with creations by contemporary designers such as Anifa Mveumba (of the Hanifa brand) and Hillary Taymour (of Collina Strada), with their reflections on diversity, inclusiveness and sustainability.

Jeanne Lanvin

There are also interesting opportunities to recognize the previously hidden role of some female artists such as Adèle Henriette Elisabeth Nigrin Fortuny, wife of Mariano Fortuny y Madrazo: it was 1909 when she presented the symbolic creation of her atelier, but only in a note in the margin of the patent he noted that the real creator of the very elegant Delphos was Henriette. Again, the case of Marie Cuttoli, a French entrepreneur of the early twentieth century: in 1922 she launched her brand Myrbor in 1922, but she was also a collector, a supporter of artists such as Picasso, one of the first women to own a gallery of art in Paris.

“Our autumn exhibition will give the opportunity to interact with the stories of the most innovative women designers, all of whom have played crucial roles in the conception of fashion as we know it today – commented Melissa Huber of The Costume Institute, in a statement -. Recognizing that the contribution of women to fashion is not quantifiable, with this exhibition our intention is to celebrate and make them known, through the permanent collection of the Costume Institute. And we hope that this exhibition will fuel the comparison between visitors and in the work of designers, putting the accent on the plurality and diversity of women».

Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada

Women, the Met project wants to demonstrate, have not only worn fashion, but have also created it, often tailored to their own visions and aspirations. Through fashion many have achieved economic independence, in contexts that generally did not favor it, as demonstrated by the cases of Chanel and Lanvin, giving life to global and very rich companies. As Andrew Bolton also underlined, at the head of the Costume Institute, “women have been fundamental to the success of the Institute since its inception”. It’s true: after the renovation, in 2014 its spaces were renovated and reopened as the “Anna Wintour Costume Center”, named after the historic director of Vogue Us and today the artistic director of the Condé Nast group. In 1937, the Costume Institute was founded as the “Museum of Costume Art” and led by Irene Lewisohn. The director of Vogue America Diana Vreeland was his mentor from 1972 to 1989, the year of his death, signing memorable exhibitions such as “The World of Balenciaga” in 1973, “The Glory of Russian Costume” in 1976, and “Vanity Fair”, in 1977. And the famous “Met Gala”, the glittering event that raises funds for the museum every first Monday in May, was conceived in 1948 by Eleanor Lambert.