From Chloe to Uniqlo | the dresser

Claire White Keller (who was the chief designer of the fashion houses Chloe and Givenchy) designed the first collection for Uniqlo under the name Uniqlo : C. This week – on 9/15 to be exact – the collection will finally land in stores and websites. Happy information for those who live in an area with Uniqlo or who knew how to plan relevant time abroad during the holidays or who have the strength for the complex task required to order Uniqlo to Israel.

Claire says:

The collection is about bringing casual chic to an everyday, essential wardrobe. For me, that

captures a modern, effortless sense of style

This is how it looks:

My picks (in case there’s anything left until I get to a relevant location):

01 A thin padded coat + a chiffon dress that looks like a dress from Chloe

02 Corduroy jacket

03 bandana

04 Wool Hat

05 A bag that looks like Uniqlo’s Tiktok bag, but faux-leather and bigger

06 Cashmere vest

C is for Clare

