Author: Fan Xiaoqing (Associate Professor, School of Drama, Film and Television, Communication University of China, Consultant of Busan International Film Festival)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea. Twenty years ago, if Korean film and television dramas were mentioned, Chinese audiences often commented: “The traditional oriental stories of crying, crying, laughing and laughing are not ugly.” Before the new century, Korean film and television often gave people a conservative and sad viewing experience, which seemed to be different from today’s avant-garde. The diverse Korean stories are very different. In fact, since Hollywood opened the door to the Korean film market on the occasion of the Seoul Olympics in 1988, Korean films have had a sense of crisis of life and death, and have developed rapidly after two generations of unremitting efforts.

“Love, Homecoming” poster file image

From the 1990s to the present, in just 30 years, Korean films have grown from obscure and unknown people to backward elements with sluggish box office and conservative and single screen aesthetics, to the representatives of video culture invited by major international film festivals. Flowers are fragrant outside the wall, not only the box office of local films is hot, repelling the cultural offensive of Hollywood, but also quickly establishing a creative content industry chain, through self-empowerment, making the whole field of culture echo.

In fact, more than 30 years ago, the screen content of South Korea was lackluster, and it was mainly maintained by two kinds of movies, one is a popular melodrama with poor women as the protagonists, and the other is an action movie with rough men as the protagonists. Both the content and the form are old-fashioned and old-fashioned. The production of domestic films in exchange for the quota of imported Hollywood films was the only motivation for the producers of Chungmuro ​​Road to make films at that time. Chungmuro ​​is a central street in the bustling old city of Seoul. It has become synonymous with the Korean film circle because of the film companies, and it is also a space area that symbolizes the history of Korean films. Therefore, “Chungmuro ​​Aesthetics” can be said to be a reference to the traditional and monotonous Korean film style, and it is also the historical foundation of today’s high-profile “Hallyuwood” cultural aesthetics.

Ⅰ “Aesthetics of Chungmuro ​​Road”

The Korean peninsula film started very late, and it was only in 1919 that the film creation attempt was started under the eye-catching surveillance of the Japanese colonists. Therefore, it is difficult to escape Japanese influences in film technology and narrative style. At that time, “new school dramas” prevailed on the Japanese stage, that is, stories showing the conflicts between rich and poor, upper and lower, strong and weak, and were full of strong tragedies. The new-style drama was introduced to the Korean Peninsula around 1916. Because of its mournful and tragic theme expression and sad and even exaggerated emotional setting, it hits the mark with the mainstream emotional tendencies of colonial resentment. Therefore, it quickly became a way for the colonial people to express their inner sorrow and obtain emotional catharsis. dramatic means.

Two historical business cards of the colonial period – “Arirang” (1926) directed by Luo Yunkui and “The Ferry without Owner” (1932) directed by Lee Kyu-hwan are “new school” emotional silent classics. The former tells that Yingzhen, a progressive college student who resisted Japanese colonial rule, became mentally ill after being beaten by the colonial authorities for participating in the “March 1 Movement”. When he returned to the countryside, he found that his sister was being coveted by the colonists’ scumbags. Therefore, at the critical moment, he used it with grief and indignation. The tale of the scythe stabbing the aggressor.

“Sister and Brother’s Summer Night” poster file image

The latter is also about the revolt of the oppressed in a desperate situation. The boatman Chunsan, who lives with his daughter and makes a living by ferrying on the Han River, lost his job because of the Japanese construction of an iron bridge across the river. At the same time, the Japanese builder’s wicked eyes also focused on his daughter. One stormy night, after Chunsan killed the pervert who violated his daughter with an axe, he slashed at the railroad tracks with an axe in his rage. At this time, a roaring train approached… The old boatman’s resistance in this film is exactly the same as that of college student Yingzhen. It was a desperate gamble, even at the cost of death. This intense grief stemming from the oppression of reality aroused intense emotional resonance in the colonial audience at that time.

“Arirang” and “The Ferry Without Owner” are recognized as early cinematic masterpieces reflecting the reality of the nation. They invariably use a family tragic story as a carrier to express the strong sense of resistance of the colonial people. Luo Yunkui and Li Kyuhuan, who created this narrative tradition, are undoubtedly keen capturers and leaders of the public’s emotions, and they also laid the foundation for the national film aesthetic tendency of “sadness”.

After World War II, the Korean peninsula gained national independence. After 1948, Korean cinema soon ushered in its renaissance. The 1960s are known by Korean film scholars as the first golden age in Korean film history, because at this time both film production and audience numbers were unprecedentedly bumper. Although several great directors with different styles emerged in Zhongwu Road at that time, and the genre narrative became more and more mature, the new school melodrama thriving in the 1960s. According to statistics, there were as many as 784 films, accounting for more than half of the film production in the 1960s. . In 1969, South Korea, which had a population of only 31.53 million, had a total audience of 170 million people. The annual production of films also set a record of 229, of which 103 were new-style melodramas. It can be seen that the women who have suffered through hardships and the new school sentiment that makes people teary are still favored by the mainstream audience at that time. And the end of this golden age is the representative of the most popular family-themed new-style melodrama in Korean history – “Hate Again”.

This film, which is also translated as “Love Me Again”, tells the story of Hui Ying, a kindergarten teacher, who fell in love with the married president Jiang and gave birth to an illegitimate child. Due to the popularity of middle-aged female fans, the film has continued to have sequels. In the four years from 1968 to 1971, four films were launched in one go, each of which made people cry, and the box office continued to rise. It can be seen that the new school mood of sadness and sadness, more abuse and more joy, has an irreplaceable position in the hearts of Korean fans. The most authoritative film historian in Korea, Mr. Lee Young-Il, pointed out the reason why new-style melodramas have been prosperous in Korea: “They are based on sacrifice, and people can neither see hope nor wait for results. Intertwined with each other. This kind of emotion just coincides with a certain tendency and stereotype of the Korean public psychology at that time.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, South Korea’s economy grew by leaps and bounds, and the miracle of the Han River made a post-war abject poverty gradually enter a moderately prosperous state. However, with the popularity of television and other reasons, Korean films that do not want to make progress are increasingly showing a shabby scene of doom and gloom. The depressed Chungmu Road entered the decadent era, and the filmmakers hastily changed the new-style melodrama into a new coat, and continued to earn cheap tears by selling miserables and strange feelings. “Pillow and Fist” can briefly sum up the Korean screen content at this stage.

The new-school melodrama of this period was later dubbed the “waitress movie” by critics. It mainly targeted the group of foreign girls who came to the city to work, and told that they were unloaded in the prosperous wine lane, tea shop, neon lights in the tide of economic development. It reflects the grief, unbearableness and struggle that they rely on their bodies to make a living. Representative works include “Hometown of the Stars” (1974) directed by Lee Jang Ho and “The Golden Age of Youngja” (1975) directed by Kim Ho Sun. “Xingxing” represented countless ordinary people, and “Yingzi” was the most common country girl name in that era. Although their faces and life experiences are different, they are all coaxed into the city to make money, and they start a routine life of maid-maid-worker-accompanying wine-selling spring. Occasionally, there are lucky people like Yingzi, who are “rescue” by childhood sweethearts after being humiliated by life, ushering in a wild lily-like spring, but more people are infinitely sinking.

The social psychology of avoidance was mixed with the vigorous entertainment needs after material development, which caused the flood of sentimentalism on the screen during that period, and also reflected the collective psychological characteristics of rapid economic development but emotional depression and lost beliefs. “Waitress Movie” has become a special category in the history of Korean film, which has been in theaters for decades.

“August Photo Studio” poster file image

Ⅱ Transformation of traditional aesthetics

Following the characteristics of the times, new-style stories are constantly changing on the screen, but conservative gender views, exaggerated tragic colors, and melodrama tendencies with a little erotic hints have gradually become the three axes of Chungmuro ​​drama films, while resorting to sentimental catharsis. The love model has gradually become the public’s appeal and habit for dramatic aesthetics.

After the Seoul Olympics, in the face of the Hollywood attack armed to the teeth, the old-fashioned and monotonous Korean movies were once defeated. In the early 1980s, South Korea’s domestic film market share was still more than 40%, but in 1993 it fell sharply to 15.9%; on the contrary, the annual import volume of foreign films jumped from 27 in 1985 to 1993. of 347. On the edge of life and death of national films, it is undoubtedly the mission of a new generation of Korean filmmakers to draw on Hollywood’s genre narrative strategy to tell the stories around them, and to cater to the tradition of national films while enhancing the aesthetics of the times expressed by images.

The 1999 spy war blockbuster “Life and Death” turned out to be the most symbolic historical event in the rise of South Korean domestic films, because it defeated the “Titanic” that swept the global box office in one fell swoop. But if this is the only case and everyone is pursuing the “blockbuster effect”, the Korean film market can only be happy for a while. Therefore, looking for a breakthrough in the Korean film aesthetic tradition and making a fuss about the emotional distress and communication troubles of modern people are the reasons why small and medium-sized productions can continue to set off a small climax of screen culture. Among them, “August Photo Studio” (1998) directed by Xu Qinhao is the representative of this new style of opening up the era, and it is also the most successful variation of Korean traditional family melodrama. Film critic Lee Dong-jin said, “The highest achievement of Korean melodrama in the past 20 years is still Heo Jin-ho.” Another film critic Kim Yong-jin wrote: “In order to reject the tears of melodrama, it has created a new way of expressing sadness. Realm.” As they said, making breakthrough changes in the most traditional genres and promoting the modernization of traditional aesthetics in one fell swoop, “August Photo Studio” has contributed greatly.

The film tells a sad but not sad modern story of warmth. It has both the love between father and son and the love between men and women, but they are all warm and moist, just like the spring breeze and autumn rain, leaving people sentimental and meaningful memories of the changing seasons. Although the plot of the movie is still the setting of life and death, it is completely different from the tragic rendering of the tragedy that once prevailed on the Korean screen, so it is eye-catching.

Liu Zhengyuan (played by Han Shigui), the owner of the Prairie Photo Studio, knows that his time is short, but he does not want to wait for death on the hospital bed. Farewell to each other. Unexpectedly, one day Jin Dolly (Shen Yinhe) of the traffic police team broke into his quiet life in order to flush the evidence photos of illegal parking. But time can’t wait for love, and Zhengyuan, who is sick, has to leave Dolly’s world. Seeing the closed windows of the photo studio, the owner who used to chat and laugh was gone, and Dolly, who was immersed in longing and puzzlement, was a little uneasy, so she threw stones at night and smashed the glass of the photo studio. As the stars moved, Zhengyuan had already passed away, and his elderly father had to take over the photo studio. One day Dolly passed by again, and in the photo display window, she saw herself smiling that summer…

The hot screening of “August Photo Studio”, which is sad but not sad and has a long aftertaste, has quietly created a new world for Korean drama films. The traditional and new-style emotions of the rich and colorful are no longer the only screen endorsement of tragedy, and the genre expression of Korean films has begun a journey of aesthetic remodeling.

Ⅲ A New Century Family Movie

With the advent of the new century, the narrative techniques of family-themed melodramas focusing on family and love have become increasingly flexible and diverse on the Korean screen. On the one hand, the aesthetics of Korean films are becoming more concise and condensed, on the other hand, the grafting of genres has become more comfortable, and the imagination space of existing genres has been infinitely expanded. While the audience experience is diversified, the influence of local film brands is more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

The 2002 “Love Homecoming” is the second feature film directed by Li Tingxiang. Like his debut “The Art Museum Next to the Zoo”, it is also a “little movie” with only two protagonists, but “Love Homecoming” does not. Focus on love again, but describe the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren.

In order to find a new job, the unemployed single mother had to take her 7-year-old son Xiangyu several times back to the small mountain village of her hometown and entrust it to her mother who lives alone. The 77-year-old grandmother is dumb and poor, and she can’t satisfy her grandson who grew up in the city, so a tragicomedy of the old and the young begins to appear. The mountain road is rugged, and the little urchin finally waited for the old grandmother who walked on the mountain road with a hunchback for a long time at sunset. The previous fear and fear, the surprise and hunger attacked him at the same time… Xiang Yu’s nonsense and willfulness are annoying. , but the grandmother never cared, and tried her best to satisfy her grandson’s wish. Accompanied by his grandmother, Xiangyu became more and more adaptable to the poor and poor mountain village life. He also made friends and began to teach his grandmother to read. But the mother in the city finally found a job, and his return to the city was approaching.

This simple and simple film with a production cost of only 1.5 billion won was a hit on the Korean screen in 2002. It made a big hit at the box office and received rave reviews. The awards continued, and it once again refreshed the audience’s perception of tepid family films. imagine. It is said that there are only 8 families in the small mountain village where the film was filmed, and the 77-year-old grandmother was born and raised there. She and the 7-year-old urchin are both amateur actors, and they all rely on their true feelings to move people’s hearts, so their simple and simple feelings are particularly real and natural. What is even more commendable is that the grandma has no lines in the whole film, and completed a touching performance in the most restrained way.

“Homecoming” is also the first box-office work by a Korean female director. Lee Ting-hyang expresses the family relationship between grandparents and grandchildren in a simple and transparent manner with a natural and delicate narrative technique, and successfully overcomes the barriers of language, culture and time, becoming a long-lasting film. A new and moving masterpiece.

2010’s “Happy Family” (also translated as “Happy Ghost Upper Body”) is a typical new classic that borrows other movie types to complete the narrative of family relationships. When it comes to ghost movies, people often think of family hatred, especially the grudge between stepmother and stepdaughter. However, the film takes a different approach, borrowing the folklore of ghosts to tell the lovely story of family members who never give up.

The unlucky protagonist Shang Wan can’t do anything, and even attempted suicide several times. When he opened his eyes in a daze, not only did he find that he was not dead, but he also became a psychic who could cross the yin and yang world. In order to drive away the ghosts sticking around him as soon as possible, the frustrated Shang Wan had to agree to their requests one by one and help them fulfill their long-cherished wish on earth. Seeing that he was finally able to “go on the road” quietly after all the hard work, Shang Wan suddenly remembered the last episode when his parents were alive when he was a child. It turned out that he was never abandoned, and his family always guarded him in their own way…

The film was a dark horse at the end of 2010, with hilarious plots and warm details at the bottom, making this twisty and interesting “ghost film” popular. In addition, Cha Taixian plays the role of five horns (when the ghost is on the upper body), and the characters of different ages and genders are vividly displayed, which greatly increases the visibility. Of course, all the supporting actors also performed brilliantly together, making the audience immersed in it, laughing naturally and crying earnestly. Therefore, this small film, which uses ghost stories to express warmth and comedy, can beat many first-line movies in the Christmas season and become an annual box office miracle.

The hit of “Happy Family” has brought family stories to life on the Korean screen again. Its popular and natural type juxtaposition not only broadens the narrative framework of traditional types, but also allows Hollywood to see more possibilities. It is reported that director Chris Columbus has obtained the right to remake the film, starring Adam Sanders.

Another movie worth mentioning is the 2020 movie “Summer Night of Sisters and Brothers”. It is like a frozen watermelon on a summer afternoon. It seems ordinary but makes people feel “healing”, and it is full of little luck in the bland.

Sister Yuzhu and Dongzhu followed their father back to their long-lost grandfather’s house for the summer vacation. The grandfather’s house was an old-fashioned two-story house with a yard and balcony. Grandpa’s health is not very good, father’s business is not very good, and it just so happens that there are problems in aunt’s marriage life, so the three generations of the family are rarely together. The days of summer vacation are idle and mediocre. If cold noodles, barbecue, watermelon and cold beer create a happy side for a big family, then the runaway mother, the seriously ill grandfather, the inexplicable little boyfriend and the unworthy uncle are the other side of the bleak real life. .

“Sister and Brother’s Summer Night” accurately outlines the plain and meaningful daily atmosphere with ordinary and friendly brushstrokes. The phrase “Have we quarreled” in the poster is the finishing touch, suggesting that although the interaction between monks is occasionally painful, it is quickly forgotten. Different from ordinary Korean movies with a strong sense of rhythm, this film is mostly shot with fixed shots, and the stable and smooth pictures create the ordinary beauty of family life and the emotional stability between family members. Even if there are various unexpected and unpredictable events in the course of the story, the overall flow of the film is quiet and calm, just like those unsatisfactory episodes in real life, which are inevitably heart-wrenching, but people always have to learn to accept and reconcile with them slowly. .

“Summer Night of Sisters and Brothers” is the feature film debut of South Korean post-90s female director Yin Danfei. Since its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2019, it has won continuous awards, including the 2020 Rotterdam International Film Festival Future Award and the 2022 Korean Film Director Association Annual Leap Award, etc. Yin Danfei’s steady narrative rhythm and capture of the beauty of quiet life and timeless family love amazed critics and even called it “another new discovery in the Korean film industry”. The film was not only selected as the second film of the year 2020 by South Korea’s authoritative film magazine “Cine21”, but also included in the list of the top ten films of 2010-2021 by director Feng Junhao. Finch and other famous works on a par.

“Sister and Brother’s Summer Night” and “August Photo Studio” more than 20 years ago are both bland and warm family stories, with clear joy and sadness. In 1998, South Korea was in the midst of the Asian financial crisis, and 2020 is the most severe moment of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Therefore, these two films, which show warmth, bring more and more emotional comfort to people against the harsh external environment.

There are many more classic Korean family movies, such as “Marathon” in 2005, “The Way Home” and “Aging Family” in 2013, “Strange Her” and “International Market” in 2014, 2018 “Little Forest”, each of which is unique and interesting. While comforting the audience’s emotions, it also constantly enriches the genre structure and image expression of the theme.

The new crown pneumonia epidemic in 2020 has almost brought the global film industry to a standstill. Countless “blockbusters” have been withdrawn in panic. Streaming media film and television content has become popular for a while. In this unprecedented screen crisis, it has made more creators meditate on “What the hell is a movie?” “This classic proposition. In its 2020 “Top 10 Films” list, the French authoritative film magazine Cahier, voted for the same director from Asia, Hong Sang-soo, a South Korean director. His “Woman Who Runs” and “Riverside Inn,” one exploring an open marriage and the other showing a delicate father-son relationship, ranked second and sixth in the top ten, respectively. Coincidentally, “Minari”, a “little movie” about immigrant families, is also highly recognized in 2020, not only won the 36th Sundance Film Festival Award and the 78th Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film. At the same time, the 93rd Academy Awards also awarded the Best Supporting Actress Award to Yin Yuzhen, who played the mother in the film. It can be seen that small films focusing on family relationships are once again showing vigorous vitality at the moment. The ever-changing and ever-new theme of this theme deserves the attention and practice of more creators.

"Guangming Daily" (September 1, 2022, 13th edition)

