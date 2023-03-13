In commemoration of the 10 years of Pope Francisleaders of the entire political arc “they closed” the crack and they signed a carta together to congratulate the Pope. From Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner to Horacio Rodríguez Larretathe letter surprised by its signatories.

“We want to express our admiration and closeness for your work in favor of Humanity, particularly the excluded and poor peoples, your firm defense of world peace and your permanent promotion of an Integral Ecology that allows us to hear the cry of Mother Earth and of the Human Being in the face of destructive situations that threaten the peoples and nature,” said the letter.

The short text bears the signatures of leaders from all over the political sphere, from governors, national ministers, Buenos Aires, CGT and CTA unionists, leaders of social movements and also cultural and sports leaders.

Who signed the letter to Pope Francis

Among the most prominent signatories, in addition to the aforementioned Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, are:

Governors: Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires), Sergio Ziliotto (The Pampa), Arabela Carreras (Black river), Gustavo Bordet (Entre Rios), Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), Ricardo Quintela (The Rioja), Oscar Ahuad (Missions), Omar Gutierrez (Neuquen), Gustavo Saenz (Salta), Alice Kirchner (Santa Cruz), Omar Perotti (Santa Fe), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero), Gildo Insfran (Formosa), Gustavo Melella (Land of Fire).

National ministers: Sergio Massa (Economy Minister), Agustín Rossi (chief of staff), santiago cafiero (chancellor), Peter's Wado (Minister of the Interior), Ayelen Mazzina (Minister for Women), Kelly Olmos (Job), Carla Vizzotti (Health), Hannibal Fernandez (Security), martin soria (Justice), Victoria Toulouse Peace (Social development), Daniel Scioli (Ambassador of Brazil).

Legislators: Mary Eugenia Vidal (national deputy), maximum kirchner (national deputy), Cecilia Moreau (president of the Chamber of Deputies), Facundo Manes (deputy), Mario Negri (deputy), Sergio Palace o (deputy), Diego Santilli (deputy), Graciela Ocaña (deputy), Jose Luis Gioja (deputy), Rodolfo Tailhade (deputy), Martin Lousteau (national senator), Oscar Parrilli (national senator), Anabel Fernández Sagasti (national senator).

Buenos Aires government: Fernán Quirós (Minister of Health), Martin Redrado (Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the City of Buenos Aires), Soledad Acuna (Minister of education).

Former Macrista ministers: Rogelio Frigerio former Minister of the Interior, Carolina Stanley former Minister of Social Development

Unionists: Pablo Moyano, Hector Daer and Carlos Acuña (CGT), Hugo Godo and (National Autonomous CTA General Secretary), Hugo Yasky (general secretary CTA-T), Gerardo Martinez (UCRA), Victor Santamaria (SUTERH), Omar Plaini (Canillitas union and Buenos Aires provincial senator).

Social movements: emilio persico (Evita Movement), Juan Grabois (Movement of Excluded Workers).

Culture: Juan Sebastian Gutierrez (Juanse); Gladys Jimenez Nelly del Carmen (Bomba Tucumana), Ignacio Copani, Marcela Feudale.

Sports: Rodolfo D'Onofrio, former president of River.

The complete letter from Argentine politicians to Pope Francis

Dear Pope Francis:

On this tenth anniversary of your pontificate, we, Argentine men and women from different spheres of public life, from different religious, political and ideological backgrounds, want to express our admiration and closeness for your work in favor of Humanity, particularly people excluded and poor peoples, your firm defense of world peace and your permanent promotion of an Integral Ecology that allows you to hear the cry of Mother Earth and of the Human Being in the face of destructive situations that threaten peoples and nature.

We Argentines and Argentines love you very much. We greatly appreciate your tenacious work for peace, justice and integral human development throughout the world. We know the resistance that your work generates among those who may see interests that are not legitimate affected. Although we desire and look forward to your visit, we trust in your wisdom to say yes and eventually when.

Thank you for what you have done and do.

Those of us who have faith, pray for you; the rest, we accompany you with affection and confidence.