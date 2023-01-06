Moonage Daydream

Do you have friends who are passionate about both music and cinema? Here is the perfect gift for them: a surprising and experimental documentary on the myth of David Bowie, capable of astonishing both the greatest fans of the great artist and those who would like to know more about his personality and his career. Visually impressive, it is one of the films of the year that undoubtedly deserves to be seen several times.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

For fans of cinecomics, a new edition of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” has arrived that is undoubtedly interesting: a box set that contains the director’s cut version of the film, on 4K UltraHD blu-ray, together with the comic book “Justice League Origins” and a a poster.

Ennius

One of the most successful documentaries of recent years and one of the most exciting films seen in theaters this year. Giuseppe Tornatore’s homage to Ennio Morricone is one of those films that all cinema and music enthusiasts can’t help but love, also thanks to a series of interviews with celebrities who met the great master of the Italian soundtrack. Now that has arrived on home video and may be one of the most popular gifts of the year.

Harry Potter – Dark Arts Steelbook collection

The Harry Potter saga continues to be a highly successful and effective commercial brand for Christmas gifts. In this new box set you will find the eight films with new graphics, in 4K Blu-Ray. It is a special limited edition for true connoisseurs, designed to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the release of the first film, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. There are also seven collectible horcrux pins! Viper’s Nest – For fans of Far Eastern cinema and, in particular, South Korean cinema, we point out the availability on home video of “Viper’s Nest”, a film released this year in theaters after having participated in several international festivals. At the center is a plot that mixes gangsters and noir with some ideas that can recall the cinema of Quentin Tarantino. Lovers of South Korea’s very rich industry will appreciate it.

Among the protagonists of the season in theaters, the sequel to “Top Gun” could be an excellent gift to put under the tree. The film was successful, spectacular and exciting, even beyond expectations: those who love high-budget films full of breathtaking sequences will be pleased to (re)watch it comfortably on their TV.