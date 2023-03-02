Listen to the audio version of the article

From the United States to Lomazzo: it was somehow a process of reshoring what in 2014 brought Directa Plus, born a few years earlier from an idea shared between friends in a pub in Nashville, in the Como Next technological center of the Lombard town, where it then grew to become one of the world‘s leading companies in the production of graphene nanoplatelets . «Yes, we have decided to return to Italy because here we have found the right resources for the growth and development of the company – says the founder and CEO Giulio Cesareo, an engineer who left his role as CEO in a large company to develop his project US multinational.-. I am referring above all to human resources: in Italy there are good schools, excellent teachers who train brilliant young people who ask for nothing more than to be able to work on technologically advanced subjects while remaining in our country. Furthermore, Lomazzo is located in a strategic position for transport, which has made it easier to distribute products globally».

Giulio Cesareo, founder and CEO of Directa Plus

In Lomazzo, therefore, the Graphene Plus (or G+) of Directa Plus was born, derived from graphite, a material widely available in nature, and is produced with physical processes, without resorting to chemistry. Applicable to paints, tyres, it manages to purify air and water and has also conquered the textile-fashion sector, a sector in which it manages to best express some of its properties: thermal conductivity, which distributes heat evenly over the body, fire-retardant , antiviral and bacteriostatic, which allow odor control. they are born smart textiles who will be increasingly protagonists of clothing in times of climate change: «If applied to a T-shirt, Graphene Plus allows heat to be dissipated in hot climatic conditions, for example in the form of a print, with our Planar Thermal Circuit – notes Cesareo – . In a winter environment, on the other hand, our Grafytherm membrane guarantees excellent thermal comfort even with a minimum protective thickness. And the antimicrobial properties make it possible to reduce washing of garments, saving water».

Characteristics that are driving the activities and collaborations of Directa Plus, listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2016: during the days of Pitti in Florence, for example, both garments for Army Sportswear, the commercial brand of clothing and accessories of the Army Italian, is the first collection for pets, the world debut of graphene in this segment. Collaborations with important Italian textile brands are also on the increase, while those with Norda for trekking shoes and with Oakley are already a success: «We are also approaching the leather goods sector, where our coatings allow us to revolutionize the performance of luxury, maintaining a fashion connotation, with very particular textures», adds the entrepreneur, who underlines how the time has come to extend the presence of graphene from activewear to pret-a-porter: «We also offer elegant linings that can be applied to formal suits, guaranteeing the same thermal, antimicrobial and antistatic performance as all our textile technologies. And we have already had requests for articles in impregnated silk, where we can also obtain particular colours», says Cesareo.

Norda shoes with G+

To demonstrate the versatility of these applications, Directa Plus has launched its Cosmic Collection, a capsule of technical garments in graphene, but which also includes a dress called “Naomi” because it was worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell during the 2021 edition of the Afro Fashion Week in Milan: «This year we will present a long-sleeved thermal shirt, functional for both summer and winter environments».

And waiting to communicate the official data for 2022, – «increasing by double digits» – 2023 is also announced as a year of important developments: «It started with a significant number of requests and we expect that the next 24 months will be great growth for the graphene sector – concludes Cesareo -: the curves that represent the development of technology at acceptable prices and that of the market’s willingness to use large quantities of graphene are about to meet, under the pressure of large supply chains. And now we are looking at Asia with great interest».