From “First Happiness” to “Second Happiness”: Fame Gained, Less Sincerity

At the awards ceremony for the second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” (referred to as “Erxi”), teams such as “So-and-so”, “Master and I”, “Xiaowan Wind Music”, “Fat Daren 2” and other teams, with their representative works The accumulated popularity and word-of-mouth will reap honors that match their talents and efforts. Works such as “Dinner Memories”, “The Young Master and Me”, “Brightness”, “Evolution” and other works brought laughter and comfort to audiences who were troubled by real problems such as the epidemic.

Looking at the schedule of this season, compared with the first season, the comedy forms presented are more abundant. In addition to the main sketch comedy, manga, and sitcom, there are also puppet shows, one-man shows, dark dramas, musicals, etc. It’s a pity that the themes and contents of “Er Xi”‘s works have not become more diverse, and the overall quality has been discounted compared with “Yi Xi”. However, this variety show is still worthy of praise.

“Yixi” sincere performance

One of the reasons why “Yixi” became a phenomenon-level variety show last year is that many of the works are rooted in the real life experiences of the creators, hit the key points of the times, and revealed the symptoms of various groups in the current society.

The contestants who laughed at themselves as “waist actors” and “foot actors” did not take themselves too seriously during the competition (at least in the early stage), and they dared to attack themselves. They turned the embarrassment, confusion and pain encountered in real life, as well as personal dreams, persistence and struggle, into “real and small” baggage jokes on the stage, making “The Last Lesson”, “The Lover Missed”, “Time Has Gone” and so on. Works such as “Where is it” and “The Law of the Jungle” not only have a sincere cloak, but also have a core that resonates strongly with the audience.

After all, the actors who often integrate the identities of creators and performers in the show, and the life, work, emotions and even secret desires of the audience outside the show are being jointly transformed by the Internet, technology, data, public opinion, and the epidemic into a similar reality. mode. However, as individuals, we all need to grasp some evidence of our own survival value and unique aspects.

In addition, “Yixi” has a stable lineup of presidents and relatively fixed creative partners (such as “Dream Runner-up” Jiang Long and Zhang Chi’s several works, the scripts are all written by the main force of the Six Beasts; The main behind-the-scenes strategist of Fan and Guanchao is the screenwriter Yu Ao), and the step-by-step competition system not only provides a guarantee for the continuous output of high-quality works, but also allows the participating teams to form a distinctive style, creating a good reputation and spread. Excellent series. Jiang Long and Zhang Chi’s “Initial Heart” tetralogy, Wang Hao and Shi Ce’s “Love” six-part series, etc. can be born, not only depends on the talent and hard work of the actors, but also inseparable from the above reasons.

The great success of “Yi Xi” also allowed many actors who had no acting opportunities before the competition to get many performance opportunities and taste the taste of fame. In the year after the show ended, Jiang Long, Wang Hao, etc. participated in film and television drama performances, “Dayu Water Control” Dasuo, Sun Tianyu, “Fat Master” Tudou, Lu Yan, “Three Dogs” Li Fei, He Wenjun, Song The figures of Muzi and others also appeared on occasions such as the provincial satellite TV Spring Festival Gala.

“Erxi” has a delicate mentality

Probably because “Yixi” showed a strong star-making ability, the first stage of “Erxi” ushered in some contestants who wrote the words “I want to be famous” on their faces. But the pity is that there is only the “heart” that wants to be famous, and the lack of “art” that is enough to become famous. The works on display seem to be based on daily life, but the creative ideas are either similar to inferior party sketches that force value and blunt praise. The “fake big empty” routines, or piles of clichés and rotten stalks, failed to make the work really have a relationship with the audience.

The more fatal problem of “Second Happiness” is the change of mentality of the program production team. Objective goals such as further increasing the attention and on-demand volume of the program, attracting brand sponsorship, etc., have made some changes in the form of the program——

One is to invite Na Ying, Shu Qi, Ma Li, Cai Ming, Da Zhangwei and other stars from different literary and artistic fields to serve as the flight directors. In the finals, three directors including Xu Zheng, Ning Hao and Chen Zhengdao were invited to cooperate with the organizing committee. Members Huang Bo, Yu Hewei, Li Dan, and Ma Dong form the chairman team. The lineup is indeed strong, but the presidents are only the judges who comment on the finished products, and no longer play the role of mentors like in “Yixi”, and basically do not combine their own experience to guide or participate in the creation of the contestants.

The lack of the perspective of the presidents “bystanders can see clearly”, although the participating teams can only rely on their own ability to rely on their own ability, mainly relying on internal forces to complete the creation and final stage presentation of the “script of a play”, but it also often makes the participating teams fall into the trap of “authority fans”. Situation—Although this is a topic that creators and even everyone must constantly find ways to face and solve throughout their lives. However, as a variety show with competitive characteristics, the presidents should properly meet the expectations of the contestants and audience. In addition, their relatively conservative and perfunctory overall reviews not only sometimes over-repute teams that perform well, but also fail to help teams with average performance find ways to improve and perfect their works.

The second is to combine the voting data of netizens and other popular factors, let Jiang Long, Wang Hao, Shi Ce and other “Yixi” contestants who are popular with the audience, as well as artists such as Zhang Yuan, Hammer Nalisa, Shaobing, etc., complete the competition together with the participating teams. Help match. However, these two waves of operations made the creation of the participating teams lose their independence and autonomy, and turned into a semi-propositional homework with helping guests as the main service.

Jiang Long and “Hello Teacher” Liu Yang, Song Tianshuo, Yuwen Qiushi and others jointly completed “This Killer Is Very Cold”. Long and Zhang Chi borrowed from last year’s word-of-mouth masterpiece “This Killer Is Not So Cold”. Several artists participated in the help competition, except for “The Day the Exam Ends” completed by the three members of “Teacher Hao” and “Nine People” Luo Shengdeng, Zhang Cheng, Miao Ruopeng, etc., other works were almost from the comedy competition. Tao skates to a music variety show competition.

The third is to reorganize the structure of the competition team several times. “Second Happiness” puts more emphasis on “co-creation” than “First Happiness”. It not only allows the teams that have been promoted in each round to regroup, but also allows the eliminated players to join the “Xiaohua Supporting Group” to return to the stage. This approach is intended to enhance the spirit of collaboration among the contestants and further stimulate their creativity. From “So-and-so” Liu Tong, Zhang Weiyi, Zuo Lingfeng and “Xiaowan Guanle” Zhang Xiaowan, Guanle’s “Military Division Love League” and “Meeting People Can’t Redeem”, “Young Master and Me” Zhan Xin, Zhang Zhehua and ” “Sister Doing My Best” Jiang Mouyuanjian, Ma Zhuojun, and Sun Shuyue’s “Dracula and Me”, “Cool Tianfang” Teng Gen, Wang Tianfang and “Archie and Ahcheng” Guo Yunqi and Xie Zecheng’s “Good Brothers” “, and Yan Peilun, who finally won the “Laughing Flower Support Group” group favorite award, assisted in works such as “Can’t Open My Mouth” and “Once in a Thousand Years” after being eliminated. Teams of comparable strength achieved a win-win situation, which brought out a unique spark between groups with large contrasts, and also created a platform for some actors who were originally separated from the “Erxi” stage to fully display their charm.

However, it cannot be denied that the individual characteristics of the participating teams have also been weakened. On the stage of “Erxi”, there are almost no groups with outstanding styles and unified front and back.

“Master and Me”, “Master and Miss”, “The Police and Me”, “The Police and Me the Snake Who Am I”, “Dracula and Me”, “Super Happy Boy” and so on led by “Master and Me”. The “Deconstructing Pop Culture” series is formed, but the difference between content and form is very obvious. The so-called “Liu Bolong Aotian Universe” is just a gimmick that sounds interesting. “Rehearsal”, “Memorabilia”, “Military Division Love Alliance”, “Meeting People Not Redeeming”, etc. created or participated by “So-and-so”, although there are unexpected wonderful reversals at the end of the story, they are also properly integrated into rock music , but they do not establish a relationship in style. “Fat Master 2” and “Xiao Wan Wind Music” are nervous from beginning to end, but they are still far from self-contained.

“Personal style” is so important

Is it so important for literary and artistic creators to establish a style? The answer is very positive!

In recent years, the domestic theater circles like to use “one play, one style” to describe creators with changeable stage appearances. It seems that “changeability” determines the height of their artistic achievements. But from another perspective, these four words often indicate that the creator is still exploring his personal style. In other words, they have not yet successfully explored and mastered any style, so they can only keep trying. The chances of it being fruitful once you try it are, of course, slim.

In fact, looking at the art world around the world, artists at different stages of life may have vastly different creative styles, but artists who can master multiple styles at the same time are rare. Many famous directors are good at shooting movies of various themes and types, but their works in a certain period will be dominated by the same style. When movie fans talk about the artistic styles of film masters such as Bresson, Fellini, Bergman, and Truffaut, it is absolutely impossible to use words such as ever-changing and unpredictable, and they will only combine their own understanding to give a holistic view. or descriptions of specific stages.

The film master Jean Renoir said that “a director can only make one movie in his life, and other movies are just the interpretation and development of this movie”, which is also true to a certain extent.

In other words, the establishment of an artist’s personal style can pave the way for them to explore themes, structure content, and weave forms in their creations. Comedy masters Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Jacques Tati, etc. are no exception.

In Chaplin’s early silent films, Charlie the Tramp created many hilarious and joyful moments with his little-changing external image, rich and exaggerated body language, and continuous escape experience, showing that the character was used by a pure and kind girl. The process of love redemption brought out Chaplin’s sympathy for the fate of the bottom laborers, his concern for life, and his concern for the police, capitalists, and local bullies (not only do they hold power that Charlie does not have, but they are also much bigger than the thin Charlie), etc. mockery. This is his conscience as an artist.

Major events in the course of the times, such as the intensification of the industrial revolution, the replacement of silent films by sound films, the outbreak of the two world wars, and the global economic crisis in the 1930s, etc., intensified Chaplin’s pessimistic attitude towards human society and prompted his work style And personal expression, gradually from humor to cold. Among them, films such as “The Great Dictator”, “Modern Times”, and “Mr. Verdoux” reflect on the distortion of the times, the excess of power, the expansion of capital, and the blind obedience of the masses, which have seriously damaged human order and civilization. At the same time, these works are strongly foreseeable, sending out serious warnings to people in the future world.

As famous as Chaplin, Keaton, known as the “sneering maker”, set the benchmark for comedy action movies with his deadpan, agility, and thrilling actions. His signature style has attracted the imitation and tribute of filmmakers from all over the world represented by Jackie Chan.

fantasy mirrors reality

The works of many participating teams in “Erxi”, such as “The Taste of Mother”, “A Tiger Father Has No Dogs”, “Fragility in the Dark Night”, “Today You Will Marry Him”, etc., provide audiences with insights into life, emotion or New angles of work, but creators can’t turn it over and over and just revolve around these.

We all live in a concrete time and space, but our understanding of life should not be limited by a specific environment. Otherwise, what is the meaning of literature, history, philosophy, art, science fiction, dreams, etc.? For creators, the current creative atmosphere may not be ideal, but on the stage of “Yixi”, didn’t “Laugh, Piolevic!” “Like, is it a masterpiece that deeply reflects on history with jokes?

If such works are practically difficult for many creators, they can at least try to open the door of imagination, lead the audience into the world of fantasy, start a spiritual carnival, and then observe real life. Objectively speaking, many players of “Erxi” have this kind of ability.

“Sweetheart”, “Brothers”, “Sudden Breakthrough” by “Cool Tianfang”, “Brightness” and “Once in a Millennium” by “Xiaowan Wind Music”, “Archie and Ahcheng” “The God of Wealth Comes Knocking on My Door” etc., although the quality is high or low, they all have impressive and wonderful ideas, and they are not spoofs of daily affairs, myths and legends, or historical figures.

Tudou, who participated in the competition for the second time, “Code Name Big Ben”, “Evolution”, “When a Lobster Man Decided to Go” brought by Lu Yan, like their works last year “Father’s Funeral”, “Strange Neighbor on the Bus” and so on In the same way, it takes the brain-opening thinking as the starting point to reveal the absurd nature of the world and convey the basic concepts of being a human being. For example, “When a Lobster Man Decided to Go” explored the boundaries and relationship evolution between the majority group and the minority individuals.

As the finale of the “Graduation Drama”, “Goodbye Lao Zhang” was jointly completed by many contestants of “So-and-so” and “Erxi”. Traditional comedy, but this work uses the soul of the deceased father to come to the scene of the son’s wedding rehearsal to start the story. Audiences in the epidemic era think deeply about family and family relationships, which has a supporting role for individuals who are struggling but can only move forward.

Even if the works of “Fat Daren”, “Three Dogs” and “Jiang Dongming” appeared in the two seasons of “Annual Comedy Contest”, as some viewers believe, they are full of heartless and nonsensical elements. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Regrettably, whether it is whimsical, brain-opening, or even nonsensical, “Erxi” is still not rich enough, not perfect enough, let alone contemplating reality, so that most of the final works are presented to the audience. The audience felt that there was more tickling and less empathy. (Mei Sheng）